Genmab Announces the Nomination of a New Member of the Company’s Board of Directors

Genmab’s Board of Directors proposes that Elizabeth O’Farrell is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 14, 2022 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors nominates Elizabeth O’Farrell for election as a new member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on March 29, 2022.

The Board of Directors initiated a replacement process for a candidate to replace Jonathan Peacock who stepped down from the Board of Directors last year. Following a comprehensive process, the Board of Directors nominates Elizabeth O’Farrell for election to the Genmab Board of Directors for a one year period in addition to the nomination of the current members of the Board of Directors for re-election on agenda item 5 of the summons for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors.

About Elizabeth O’Farrell

Female, American, 58

Independent

Special Competencies

During her 24-year career at Eli Lilly, Ms. O’Farrell served as CFO of some of the company’s largest businesses including as Head of Global Finance Operations. She has solid financial experience including strategic, operational and financial decision-making and reporting across the value chain as well as expertise in driving global change initiatives. Ms. O’Farrell led cross-functional teams and drove paradigm changing contributions within finance and across Eli Lilly through collaboration, relationship and persuasive influence in addition to championing transformative business and culture changes. Most recently she served as Chief Procurement Officer and Global Head of Shared Services at Eli Lilly. Ms. O’Farrell also has served roles at Price Waterhouse Coopers and Whipple & Company Corporation. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Accounting with Honors and an MBA, Management Information Systems, from Indiana University, Bloomington.

Current Board Positions

Chair: PDL BioPharma*1

Member: LENSAR2, Geron Corporation3, Inhibikase Therapeutics4

1. Chair of Compensation Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Member of Cost Committee

2. Chair of Audit Committee

3. Chair of Audit Committee

4. Chair of Audit Committee, Member of Compensation Committee

*Companies marked with an asterisk (*) are non-public companies.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab’s vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people’s lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Communications

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: [email protected]

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: [email protected]

