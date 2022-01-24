Hitachi and Digital Trust Networks Trial Biometric Identity Solution Based on ADI Association Open Framework

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association today announced that Hitachi and Digital Trust Networks have trialed a solution, based on the ADI 1.0 Specification, to promote the digital transformation of hotels. The ADI Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing an open framework for digital identity focused on accountability, privacy, and interoperability. Hitachi and Digital Trust Networks are both Board members of the ADI Association.

The trial was conducted in February at a Tokyo luxury hotel to determine how digital identity and biometric authentication could speed up hotel check-in times. During the test, individuals checked into the hotel with digital credentials for their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, hotel membership status, and reservation information. Hotel staff members were able to quickly confirm and process each reservation, eliminating paperwork and the manual validation of multiple health documents. The trial made the registration process 20% faster, improving both guest experience and staff operational efficiency.

“This was a very successful trial,” said Manabu Natsume, Director of Security Business Innovation Division, Hitachi, Ltd. “In the future, Hitachi will continue to develop new services that combine digital identity and biometric authentication to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience.”

“This trial was a great example of the applicability of accountable digital identity to the hospitality industry,” said Ramesh Kesanupalli, Co-founder, ADI Association, and CEO, Digital Trust Networks. “Nothing is more important in the digital world than the security of an individual’s identity and the privacy of the data attached to that identity.”

In 2021, the ADI Association announced public availability of the Specification for Accountable Digital Identity (ADI). Central to the Specification are the concepts of privacy-preserving accountability and interoperability. Privacy-preserving accountability allows companies to spot fraud by combining verified identity and individual consent to validate information without compromising user privacy. Interoperability enables companies to participate in the ADI ecosystem and adopt decentralized identity without disrupting their existing identity infrastructure. The ADI Specification embraces industry standards from multiple standards bodies, including Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF), FIDO Alliance, and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

About the ADI Association

The Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing an open framework for digital identity focused on accountability, privacy, and interoperability. The Association is a global coalition of private and public organizations, whose Board includes CVS Health, Digital Asset Holdings, Digital Trust Networks, Early Warning Systems, Hitachi, IDEMIA, Jumio, and RaonSecure. Learn more and become a member at https://adiassociation.org.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi is working to increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers across six domains; IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through Lumada, Hitachi’s advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Digital Trust Networks

Digital identity is broken. It’s time to fix it. The DTX® platform from Digital Trust Networks creates a strong identity for life for every human being, biometrically bound to only that person without the need for passwords. No one else can claim that identity or access that person’s information without their consent. Learn more at digitaltrustnetworks.com.

