Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed HNB Protocol (HNB) on March 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HNB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: HNB Protocol (HNB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Healthcare, stress relief and leisure industries have grown rapidly and shown great potential in recent years, HNB Protocol (HNB) is here to utilize the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to innovate these industries with its DeFi services, payment solution, reward program, and many more features. Its native token HNB has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing HNB Project

To bring innovation to the healthcare industry, HNB Project aims to use the healthcare business as a basis to provide consistent services, utilizing blockchain technology to provide customer service. The blockchain technology will provide investors with assurance, security and transparency while providing a myriad of services.

HNB Project currently runs 13 branches in South Korea, with an aim to have 50 branches within 2022, and plans to expand overseas in the Americas, China, Russia and Southeast Asian markets. Using its native HNB tokens, users can receive services at HNB branches nationwide, and also pay for various products including ECO bags, washing balls, soaps, etc. which all utilize the PADONG stones.

There are 4 main components on HNB Platform, including HNB Wallet, which can be used to check details of token deposit and withdrawal, along with stable token conversion and payment details; DeFi, where members can select and invest using HNB stable tokens; store, where users can purchase HNB offline store services and products form the online shopping mall; and DB Layer, where blockchain data, tracking information, product data and other contents are recorded. Each of these components are organically linked to provide a stable level of service.

About HNB Token

HNB token is issued based on the ERC-20 standard on the Ethereum blockchain network and is used as the key currency within the HNB platform as a total utility token. It has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e. 1,500,000,000) tokens, 33% of it is provided for HNB platform ecosystem, 25% is allocated to the foundation, 15% will be used for platform development, 10% will be used for marketing, another 10% is allocated to the advisers, and the rest 7% is provided for token sales.

HNB has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 18, 2022, investors who are interested in HNB Project investment can easily buy and sell HNB token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of HNB on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

