iGrafx Appoints Process Automation Leader John D. Barone as Executive Vice President of Global Sales to Accelerate Revenue and Strategic Partnerships

iGrafx, a worldwide leader in digital business transformation and process management, announces today the appointment of John D. Barone as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Barone brings over 30 years of revenue acceleration, building scalable sales processes, and fostering high-level strategic alliances.





Barone’s decades of successful outcomes in the digital process automation sector will be a powerful asset as iGrafx launches innovations in the process intelligence market.

“John brings unparalleled expertise across the digital process automation industry,” said Teesee Murray, CEO of iGrafx. “Through John’s knowledge, iGrafx will be set up to successfully deliver more impactful technology to help customers make informed automation decisions and to better navigate their digital transformation journeys. We are thrilled to have John on the iGrafx senior team, and I look forward to his insights and energy as we grow this incredible company.”

At intelligent automation and real-time AI specialist Pega, Barone was Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Markets. At Pega, he delivered 10 times revenue growth during his tenure. Additionally, Barone developed multiple billing streams and penetrated new industries by adding global partners and alliances.

Over the past year, iGrafx has announced its trajectory for rapid growth and technology innovation with the announcement of key executives, numerous awards through independent customer reviews, and the acquisition of process mining solution provider Logpickr. Barone will now build a global sales division that can exponentially scale, expanding upon both internally developed and externally acquired product advancements of the organization.

“Seeking the next challenge, it was the growth mindset and transformational culture of iGrafx that stood out from the pack,” said Barone regarding his new role. “We know that we own our fate. I had the most incredible conversations with the iGrafx leadership team and am uniquely qualified to help the company take process intelligence to the next level. We are building a world-class sales organization focused at helping our customers win at process improvement. When process intelligence is in the hands of all, the organization achieves better outcomes.”

For more information about iGrafx, John D. Barone, and the company’s recent acquisition of Logpickr, please visit igrafx.com.

About iGrafx

iGrafx, a leader in business process management, enables the world’s largest enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx platform captures and connects critical business operations for detailed analysis, modeling, and optimization. In today’s competitive market, business leaders must align business objectives and IT systems, comply with industry regulations, automate business process, and identify and implement process efficiencies by undertaking initiatives such as RPA, Six Sigma and Lean. With iGrafx, businesses connect the dots across these efforts to deliver results, improvements, and increase return on investment. Learn more by visiting www.igrafx.com.

Media Inquiries: Veena Vadgama, iGrafx, 612-865-9393, [email protected]