Innovia Medical Accelerates Growth with Expansion of Selling InstruSafe Instrument Protection Trays Direct in the United Kingdom

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovia Medical is expanding its global presence by selling InstruSafe Instrument Protection Trays direct in the United Kingdom.

InstruSafe Instrument Protection Trays provide 360 degrees of protection during sterilization and subsequent transportation and storage. The trays are validated for steam and low temperature sterilization cycles and are available in any shape or size. Plans to develop direct selling operations in the United Kingdom were fueled by the ever-growing and expanding need to protect complex instruments in the country and surrounding areas.

“Our commitment to work directly with our UK customer base is a critical path to success. It creates a partnership for an ever-evolving market of medical professionals, while elevating delivery of patient care and improved clinical outcomes in sterilization management,” said Marcus Super, Vice President of Marketing, Innovia Medical.

InstruSafe protection trays are now being offered by DTR Medical, an Innovia Medical company. With InstruSafe operations already well established in the United States, the additional operations of selling direct in the UK will continue to provide world-class sterilization protection to our existing customers and will open additional opportunities for many new prospects.

Learn more about InstruSafe Instrument Protection Trays.

About Innovia Medical

Innovia Medical is a family of specialty surgical companies that are passionately committed to partnering with medical professionals to help elevate the delivery of patient care and improve clinical outcomes.

Innovia Medical companies develop and manufacture solutions designed to deliver quality care. Our goal is to save time for both the medical professional and patient, provide a consistent and predictable care experience, and improve patient confidence with reduced recovery times and minor discomfort.

Innovia’s mission is to improve outcomes for the global healthcare community and the patients they serve through innovative solutions that elevate the delivery of care.

About DTR Medical

DTR Medical, based in Swansea, United Kingdom, specializes in the design and manufacture of sterile single-use surgical instruments that deliver both patient and clinical value. Exporting to over 30 countries they have built their award-winning reputation on engineering high-quality, innovative products whilst maintaining exceptional customer service.

Since their founding in 2005, DTR Medical has been dedicated to providing products designed to the highest specification that are in line with their core value of Innovation, Quality and Service.

Contacts

Jen Hedtke



651.789.8166



[email protected]