JumpCloud and BambooHR Partner to Accelerate, Automate, and Secure Employee Onboarding and Offboarding

JumpCloud Simplifies and Secures the Employee Lifecycle Through Integration in BambooHR Marketplace

LOUISVILLE, Colo. and LINDON, Utah, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JumpCloud , the cloud directory platform that helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen®, and BambooHR , the industry’s leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources (HR), today announced they are partnering to deliver an integration for a premium employee experience across the entire employee lifecycle.

BambooHR’s integration with JumpCloud ’s platform enables organizations to simplify and secure employee onboarding, including provisioning their resources such as computers, applications, and cloud infrastructure. This integration will dramatically decrease the time it takes for a new employee to have access to the resources they need to do work, improving the employee experience as an outcome.

Organizations are facing significant pressure to streamline the employee experience while maintaining security best practices in today’s workplace. A record number of employees are actively searching for new job opportunities, a proliferation of tools and applications often introduce unnecessary friction into a worker’s day, and external security threats are growing in their sophistication. In addition, distributed workforces put continued and intense pressure on information technology (IT) infrastructure to simply and securely make work happen, and put pressure on HR to create and retain a happy and productive workforce. According to research conducted at Cornell University, effective onboarding practices can increase retention rates, in one case by 69%.

To address these pressures, organizations require a combination of a powerful human resources information system (HRIS) and an IT platform. JumpCloud’s integration with BambooHR gives small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and other growing businesses a centralized solution for driving productivity and creating workplace satisfaction by streamlining internal processes around payroll, benefits, access to IT resources, and managing complicated authentication issues that disincentivize best security practices. Now, companies can more efficiently scale as both IT and HR have instant access to critical employee data and can easily manage onboarding and offboarding, optimize worker productivity, and safeguard data, applications, and company processes; all from a single source of data.

“SMEs need to get people productive fast,” said Chase Doelling, principal strategist, JumpCloud. “With this integration, HR and IT can have easy access to what they need without sacrificing control or visibility into separate systems. It’s the best of both worlds. BambooHR’s record in offering a premium payroll and benefits experience and our record in making sure people can safely access what they need gives SMEs an easy way to create a happy, productive, and secure workforce.”

“HR and IT professionals have become the key to remote and hybrid work success,” said Shama Madhvani, director of business development and strategic partnerships, BambooHR. “Together, JumpCloud and BambooHR share a vision to deliver simpler onboarding and offboarding solutions to companies and their employees. The JumpCloud Directory Platform, paired with BambooHR’s all-in-one HRIS solution, will continue to pave the way for a better work experience for all, wherever that work happens.”

“At Horangi, we’re all about innovating to prove processes can be made better for us to deliver the best solutions to our customers,” said Niko Akatyev, vice president of internal security and IT, Horangi . “With over 100 employees, a central headquarters in Singapore and an office in Indonesia, there’s a lot of employee movement to stay on top of. Security is at the foundation of our organization, and the core of that security is access management. This is why we use JumpCloud as our directory solution, BambooHR for HRIS, and our Warden platform for IAM. With the JumpCloud and BambooHR integration, we’re able to provision and deprovision instantly, all while using the same secure platform to manage our devices, MDM, MFA, SSO, and more.”

The BambooHR Marketplace includes 117 applications that integrate with BambooHR vendors and gives partners the opportunity to leverage the BambooHR open API to build these connectors and integrations. They can also promote and showcase their solutions to over 26,000 BambooHR customers, from hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation, benefits, and more, all designed to give joint customers the ability to streamline their HR experience across the board.

JumpCloud’s Directory Platform gives IT teams an open directory platform for secure, frictionless access from any device to any IT resource, anywhere. The company’s platform is already deployed in over 150,000 worldwide organizations, including 1,800 partners, and its commitment to ease of use for both IT admins and the employees they manage has resulted in rapid product growth, rapid hiring expansion, and rapid customer adoption.

The JumpCloud listing on the BambooHR Marketplace can be found here .

About BambooHR

Serving more than 25,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR ® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org, Jane.com, and Postmates. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR’s goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

CONTACT: Media Contacts For JumpCloud Josie Judy [email protected] For BambooHR Laura Ruark [email protected]