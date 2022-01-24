MineHub to Host Live Webinar on March 16th at 11:00am ET

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (“MineHub” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s President & CEO, Arnoud Star Busmann, will be presenting MineHub’s story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent investor presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar here.

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 11:00am EST

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: [email protected].

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email [email protected] Minehub.com or visit website at www.minehub.com.

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG) at [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116524