Monnit Launches Intrinsically Safe IECEx-Certified Wireless Sensors for Industrial Operations

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IECEx–Monnit announced the availability of its intrinsically safe ALTA-ISX® Long-Range Wireless Sensors today to protect workers and facilities in industrial environments with explosive atmospheres.

Monnit is releasing its first three sensors that are IECEx-certified—the ALTA-ISX Temperature and Dry Contact Sensors and the 300 PSIG Pressure Meter. By the end of 2022, Monnit will add three to six more sensors to its ALTA-ISX product line. IECEx is the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Explosive Atmospheres.

Monnit ALTA-ISX Sensors are intrinsically safe for use in hazardous industrial areas within potentially explosive atmospheres. Petrochemical, manufacturing, power generation, construction, and other industries can be susceptible to combustible gas, vapor, or mist igniting or exploding.

These ALTA-ISX Sensors are not only certified as intrinsically safe in explosive atmospheres of group IIA and hazardous Zone 1 environments, but they’re also:

Incapable of causing a spark or reaching a temperature (class T3) that could ignite an explosive atmosphere comprising a range of group IIA gases or dust

Able to be used in many industrial applications worldwide where combustible gases (group IIA) may be present in Zone 1 areas

Like all ALTA Sensors and Meters, the ALTA-ISX product line runs on an IoT sensor platform that features an outdoor line-of-sight, long-range data transmission of up to one mile, and an indoor non-line-of-sight of up to 1,200+ feet through 12+ walls.

“Industrial environments continually evolve with new technologies,” said Monnit Founder and CEO Brad Walters. “But operational safety precautions must remain at the forefront. With ALTA-ISX Sensors, you can confidently keep safety the priority.”

About Monnit Corporation

The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, our founder was already at the forefront of embedding technology into machines and devices to make them talk, delivering valuable data to business leaders. After more than a decade, Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for virtually any industry use case have delivered 31 billion data points in more than 85 countries for 52,000 customers. Monnit’s 80+ IoT sensors remotely monitor temperature, light, humidity, water, vibration, and more. You can analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, or call when our sensors detect a change you need to know.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kyle Detro



801-561-5555



[email protected]