New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – The MoonRock team is delighted to announce their migration from BSC to Ethereum (on or before March 31, 2022), with the following features to be available:

Figure 1: MoonRock Moves To The Next Level, As It Migrates to Ethereum

RockSwap : A proprietary swapping tool for exchanging cryptocurrencies, no matter the blockchain. 100% decentralized, quick, safe, anonymous, and untraceable.

Sub-Ecosystems : These are individual ecosystem tokens that branch off to pursue their own initiatives with MoonRock providing continued long-term support & guidance.

Community Portfolio : They manage the community assets by investing in crypto assets of different categories & market caps. They use the profits for operations, marketing, tech development, and buybacks & burns.

Launchpad : A platform for new crypto projects and ideas to be authenticated, incubated, and launched.

Time Capsule Staking: A revolutionary form of staking tokens (new tech).

MoonRock Time Capsule Staking Feature

MoonRock has created a revolutionized way to deter hacks, advance the staking mechanism, and increase utilities-solving most, if not all, of current staking setbacks.

The staking works by allowing token holders to create their own smart contract that belongs just to them. The created Time Capsule is not shared with any other stakers. Once a time capsule is created and secured in the staker’s wallet, the staker can trade the time capsule in a DeFi secondary market, use it as collateral for loans, vote in a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and/or use as allocations for launchpads. In essence, they have created a technology that’s made the derivative market possible in the DeFi world.

