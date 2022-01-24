Mountain Valley MD Holdings Appoints Dr. Elizabeth Norton to Advisory Role to Support Key Quicksome™ Vaccine and Cold Chain Projects

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (OTCQX: MVMDF) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Norton to an advisory position to support MVMD’s key Quicksome™ vaccine and cold chain projects.

Dr. Norton is an immunologist with 20 years of experience in evaluating immunity, vaccines, and microbial infections. She has a public health and research background with a current faculty appointment in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at Tulane University in Louisiana, U.S., as Associate Professor with tenure.

“It is such an honour to be working with Dr. Norton on our advanced Quicksome™ vaccine applications,” stated Dr. Azhar Rana, Chief Medical Officer at Mountain Valley MD. “Dr. Norton’s skill and expertise will be instrumental as we look at applying our Quicksome™ technology across an expanded variety of human and animal health vaccines with the goal of improving global vaccine access and effectiveness.”

Dr. Norton began her training at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and received an MPH (Master of Public Health) in international health. In her doctoral and post-doctoral programs at Tulane University she evaluated innate immunomodulation and mucosal delivery techniques, with a main focus of her lab to evaluate strategies to improve memory responses to vaccines through mucosal adjuvants. Her work has involved management of large, collaborative projects for adjuvanted polio and tuberculosis vaccines, and has also pioneered a derivative adjuvant for intranasal use in pneumonia, opioid, and influenza vaccines. Since the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, Dr. Norton also runs a project for the Tulane University Convalescent Antibody and Immunity Network (TUCAIN) NIH/NCI U54 evaluating cellular and memory responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccine responses in adults, children, and cancer subjects and oversees blood and tissue collections.

Dr. Norton has been consistently NIH (National Institutes of Health) funded since 2013, authored over 30 peer-reviewed publications, received 3 patents, served on numerous NIH and other study sections and is a national and international speaker in her field.

Dr. Norton will be assuming the advisory responsibilities of Dr. John D. Clements, who is formally retiring from his advisory role within MVMD. Dr. John Clements is Emeritus Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine, with over 35 years of experience in vaccine, immunology and infectious diseases research and development. Dr. Clements has brought invaluable expertise and support to help advance Mountain Valley MD’s ongoing Quicksome™ vaccine delivery projects. Dr. Clements will continue to provide support on an ad-hoc basis to MVMD.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Norton formally join MVMD in this important advisory role. We believe Dr. Norton’s extensive vaccine and research experience will be instrumental to continue the advancement of our important work within our Quicksome™ vaccine applications,” stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD. “MVMD extends significant gratitude to Dr. John Clements for his immense contributions across our vaccine work.”

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation and licensing of its key technologies to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties:

patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies,

patented Quicksol™ solubility formulation technology

Consistent with its vision towards “More Life”, MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD’s patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

