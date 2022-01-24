OPPA Token to Hold a Conference Meet with Three Well Renowned Entrepreneurs 2nd April 2022

Leeds, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2022) – Post pandemic, OPPA token aims to teach the cryptocurrency investment community on how to invest wisely in this new normal by scheduling a conference with well renowned entrepreneurs, Mr. Sean Si, Carl DY, and Marvin Germo on 2nd April 2022.

Meet and Greet

As OPPA embarks on a new digital future, OPPA will bring the “fan meet” to user’s door. OPPA hosts the first crypto-based fan meet-ups with celebrities, both online and in person. OPPA focuses on entertainment artists or celebrities from all over the world, not just Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. As OPPA expands its sub-communities per country, the team will offer the same meet-and-greet concept with local artists and celebrities.





The OPPA Token

OPPA is a deflationary fan-based token that will also fulfill their greatest OPPA dream: A chance to MEET the favorite OPPA stars.

OPPA was created by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from around the world who share a common interest in the global impact of the entertainment scene. The OPPA team decided to create a project that would provide the ever-growing entertainment fanatics with direct access to their OPPA idols through merchandise, tickets, and events.

OPPA is here to capitalize on the growing popularity of the entertainment scene by bringing OPPA holders one step closer to a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a part of the fascinating and enticing world of entertainment culture.

Online Store – Clothing Line

As OPPA is based in the entertainment culture, OPPA tend to create their own street wear brand. Their goal is to provide investors with a streetwear lifestyle environment while also delivering fashion-forward items on time. According to statistics, the most purchased good in the entertainment industry is fashion merchandise, which ranks first on the list.

As OPPA is also bridging fashion and cryptocurrency and developing its own brand, they are constructing a simple merch store where they will display various designs and merchandises. The OPPA merch store will sell not only its own brand, but also other “street wear” brands.

NFT Marketplace

As OPPA Token penetrates the entertainment industry and NFT develops throughout the crypto space, they offer celebrities and established personalities the opportunity to showcase their talents in arts and craftsmanship. This also allows their fans to own a one-of-a-kind collection of items from their favorite celebrities. NFT in general is still in its early stages of development, and OPPA sees its potential, which is why they added it as one of their utilities so that they can contribute to its future development.

OPPA Features

INITIALBURN – 50% of the total supply will be burned upon contract deployment. This is the deflationary feature of OPPA which will have a positive impact on its price.

ANTIDUMP – Users can only sell a maximum of 2% of the circulating supply per transaction. This feature ensures that the OPPA price will be protected in the event that a top holder decides to take profit.

ANTIWHALE – Users can only hold a maximum of 2% of the total supply per wallet, this helps to generate more top holders for better chances of meeting their favorite OPPA idols.

AUTO BURN – 1% of every transaction gets automatically transferred to the burn address. This removes the token from the circulating supply which means the value of each OPPA Token will gradually increase overtime.

AUTO LIQUIDITY – 2% of every buy transaction is applied towards the liquidity pool on PancakeSwap. This ensures investors a fair price and to have a stable pricing floor for traders.

TOKENOMICS – 11% flat tax on every buy or sell transaction. Taxes go to Burn, liquidity, Development, Marketing, Meet and Greet, Partnerships, etc.

