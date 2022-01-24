Quanergy LiDAR Solutions to Accelerate the Adoption of Automation in the Material Handling Market

New M1 Edge™ offers 3x price/performance advantage vs. incumbent solutions for advanced navigation applications

Quanergy to showcase its broad portfolio of high-performance LiDAR solutions at Modex22, Booth B4732

Targeted applications include AGV and AMR navigation, ASRS anti-collision, Tag-Free Asset Tracking™, and box/pallet dimensioning

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, will showcase its high performance industrial LiDAR sensor solutions and technologies at Modex22 in Atlanta, Georgia on March 28-31, 2022.





Quanergy’s industrial IoT portfolio includes a new version of M1 Edge™, as well as M8 Prime™, MQ-8™ and QORTEX DTC™.

Specifically, visitors will be able to see:

M1 Edge , a LiDAR sensor with integrated edge computing running the QORTEX Aware™ software for zone detection and collision avoidance, along with digital I/Ofor stand-alone operations. M1 Edge offers superior range and accuracy to allow for smarter navigation both indoors and outdoors utilizing natural features and/or retro reflective tags.

, a LiDAR sensor with integrated edge computing running the QORTEX Aware™ software for zone detection and collision avoidance, along with digital I/Ofor stand-alone operations. M1 Edge offers superior range and accuracy to allow for smarter navigation both indoors and outdoors utilizing natural features and/or retro reflective tags. M8 Prime , a performance leading 3D LiDAR sensor, ideal for anti-collision and volumetric mapping and profiling applications, featuring best in class range and accuracy

Tag-free Asset Tracking™ solution , capable of tracking hundreds of moving people and assets in real time

, Q-Measure™ , real-time dimensioning of boxes and pallets

“The adoption of robots in the material handling markets will further accelerate as LiDAR sensors continue to increase productivity and optimize processes,” said Tony Rigoni, Director of Industrial Markets at Quanergy. “We offer disruptive solutions by pairing high-performance industrial LiDAR sensors with measurement and perception software that enable an easy integration and rapid adoption of AGVs and AMRs.”

Come visit us at our booth #B4732 to see how our industrial sensor solutions can transform your automation challenges. To secure a meeting with our Industrial Team, please contact us at [email protected].

For more information about our logistic & material handling solutions, visit our industrial application page.

