Quantum International Corp. (QUAN) Provides Updates on the LootUp App and Election of New Board Member

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), today is providing corporate updates the LootUp App and election of a new Board Member.

Quantum International Corp. is moving forward with the LootUp App Project. LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform which aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and backed by a digital asset. Mobile payment apps have become second nature to the millennial lifestyle, however, many solutions do not yet offer an easy to use and intuitive user experience. LootUp will bridge the gap between traditional and modern payment apps for a safe and easy way to integrate crypto payments.

LootUp has been designed to send crypto payments to usernames and not long random addresses making it significantly more user friendly. The team believes that this is a critical step in driving adoption and scale among the vast number of people who are not familiar or confident in using current crypto technology.

The Company’s CEO, Justin Waiau, has already been driving innovation and disruption within the blockchain sector having recently led the launch of LGCY Network, a Layer One Blockchain able to process over 10,000 transactions at a cost of just a few cents per transaction. Building on the LGCY Network enables LootUp to be constructed on a fast, secure, and stable platform.

“Cryptocurrency is the way of the future, but no one has simplified it for the average user. Most people still find it very confusing to use. LootUp is bridging the gap between traditional and modern payment apps for a safe and easy way to integrate crypto payments. The company will keep you informed on our progress. We will go into more detail on more aspects of the LootUp App in upcoming Press Releases. We are very excited about the future of the LootUp App and Quantum International Corp.,” stated CEO, Justin Waiau.

Quantum International Corp. held a Board Meeting for the purpose of the election of a new Board Member. The following individual has been nominated and elected to the board.

Bill Wyland Entrepreneur and Owner of Bill Wyland Galleries LLC

“The Company is proud to announce that Bill Wyland will be joining our team as a new Board Member,” said CEO Justin Waiau. “Bill has been a pioneer in the art business and we look forward to having his entrepreneurial expertise and insight on our Board of Directors.”

About LootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Justin Waiau

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116621