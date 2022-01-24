Radiant Logic Appoints Board of Directors with Accomplished Industry Veterans

Kris Lovejoy, Matt Medeiros, and Praerit Garg join Identity Data Fabric leader to revolutionize the future of identity management

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RadiantLogic–Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, today announced that it has added three new members to its board of directors. This ensemble of independent technology leaders includes Kris Lovejoy, Matt Medeiros, and Praerit Garg. Each member brings distinct experiences to help further Radiant Logic’s growth and leadership position.

“We are excited about the formation and composition of this deeply experienced board of directors,” stated Joe Sander, CEO of Radiant Logic. “Each member contributes a unique type of expertise to partner with myself and my management team. We all share the company’s vision and passion for creating a unified identity data foundation, and they’re well-positioned to guide Radiant Logic through its next stage of growth.”

Kris Lovejoy, Global Practice Leader for Security and Resiliency at Kyndryl

A world-renowned industry figure having won awards for consulting and technology leadership in 2020 and 2021, Lovejoy brings deep cybersecurity experience to Radiant Logic. Prior to Kyndryl, Lovejoy was the global consulting cybersecurity leader at EY, where she was responsible for the organization’s multi-billion-dollar security practice, and the CEO and founder of BluVector Inc., an AI-powered sense and response platform acquired by Comcast in 2019. Lovejoy has the distinction of having been IBM’s Global CISO, and was General Manager of their information security professional services business.

“Radiant stands at the intersection of security, privacy and customer experience,” stated Lovejoy. “Their approach can help organizations achieve the balance where you can enable strong security to create trust and derive business value simultaneously.”

Matt Medeiros, Technology CEO

Medeiros brings a wealth of executive insights including go-to-market expertise to Radiant Logic. Most recently he was CEO of StorageCraft Technologies, Inc., a TA Associates’ portfolio company. Previously, Medeiros was the President and CEO of SonicWALL, and has also served as President and CEO of Philips Components where he led the merger of Philips Displays and LG Electronics. He has been a member of many boards, including LG Philips LCD, Hosiden Displays of Japan, and BRE Properties, Inc.

“Radiant Logic is confronting an identity data sprawl problem that not many organizations even know they have,” said Medeiros. “Radiant Logic has a deep commitment to innovation and customer success, and I believe they have a substantial market opportunity here.”

Praerit Garg, CPO and Executive Vice President of Engineering for Smartsheet

Garg brings more than 27 years of experience building large-scale distributed systems and internet services to Radiant Logic. His experiences as member of the original team that built Microsoft Active Directory and as general manager for identity, access, and directory services at AWS make him a key addition to Radiant Logic’s board, bringing invaluable understanding of the identity access space to the company.

“Radiant Logic’s unique identity data fabric technology is a game changer in solving some of the hardest data protection and access management problems organizations face in a rapidly evolving threat environment,” said Garg. “It’s not every day that you get to work with a company that is disrupting a market in a truly innovative way.”

Radiant Logic is part of the TA Associates’ investment portfolio. Other board members include Ashutosh Agrawal, a Managing Director at TA and well-known Silicon Valley investor, and Nicholas Leppla, a Principal at TA. In December of 2021, Radiant Logic announced the launch of the industry-first Identity Data Fabric.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com.

