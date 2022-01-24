Ridge Affordable Homes Announces Paradise Homebuyers Fair

PARADISE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ridge Affordable Homes and RRA Builders announces its first annual Homebuyers Fair, to be held at the RRA Builders offices at 5923 Clark Road, Paradise, on Saturday afternoon, March 26th, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The fair is focused on helping families return to the Ridge, assisting first-time homebuyers and renters to qualify for low-cost mortgages and down payment assistance, and providing current stick-built and manufactured home options. The Town of Paradise is rapidly rebuilding, and is now one of the fastest-growing communities in California. The town is offering up to $40,000 in down payment assistance to new, qualified homebuyers.

Friendly, qualified industry professionals will be prepared to assist first-time homebuyers, displaced renters, and others to understand what practical and financial assistance is available and help them apply for and obtain it.

“People know that there is financial assistance available, but the qualification process, complexities and regulations are overwhelming to the average buyer. We have tried to streamline the entire application process by using a ‘team approach’ where homebuilders, prospective buyers, renters and financial professionals work together to design a solution that is customized for each individual family. No more guessing, no more bad information, just a team of people committed to helping survivors recover. This includes renters and new buyers looking to return to the Ridge,” says Hector Vizcarra, COO of RRA Builders.

Among others, the fair will feature presentations by Kelly Konzelman and Hector Vizcarra of RRA Builders, and offer relevant information regarding affordable home solutions, homeowners insurance, alternative septic options, current mortgage costs and new home availability.

Ridge Affordable Homes and RRA Builders are subsidiaries of Reconstruction and Recovery Advisors Inc. RRA Builders are licensed general contractors (CSLB #1041473), licensed real estate brokers, manufactured home dealers, real estate developers and insurance recovery advisors with over 40 years of experience in construction, development, finance, real estate, and insurance claim management.

Contacts

Eshil Omar



(530) 588-5892



[email protected]