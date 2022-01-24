SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 9.1

SigmaXL Version 9.1 Advanced Multiple Regression Charts SigmaXL Version 9.1 Advanced Multiple Regression Charts

KITCHENER, Ontario, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 9.1.

“SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 9.1 adds Advanced Multiple Regression capabilities,” said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 9.1 include:

Advanced Multiple Regression > Fit Multiple Regression Model

Standardization and coding of continuous predictors

Option to display regression equation with unstandardized coefficients

(1, 0) or (-1, 0, +1) coding of categorical predictors

Box-Cox Transformation

Specify confidence level

Residual Plots: Regular, Standardized and Studentized – Deleted t

Diagnostic measures: Cook’s Distance (Influence), Leverage and DFITS

Storage of model design matrix

Main Effects and Interaction Plots (Fitted Means)

Contour and Surface Plots

Optimization with optional constraints including integer continuous

Automatic removal of extreme VIF or collinear terms (with alias and removal report)

Specify interactions, quadratic and higher orders (all interactions or up to 3-Way)

ANOVA Type I and/or Type III Sum-of-Squares with Pareto of Percent Contribution and Standardized Effects

Lenth Pseudo Standard Error for Saturated Models with Monte Carlo or Student T P-Values

Specify Test/Withhold Sample for R-square Test & StDev Test Validation

R-Square Predicted (Leave-One-Out Cross Validation)

R-Square K-Fold & StDev K-Fold (K-Fold Cross Validation)

Test for Constant Variance: Breusch-Pagan Normal or Koenker (Robust)

White robust standard errors for non-constant variance

Durbin-Watson test for autocorrelation in residuals with P-Values

Newey-West robust standard errors for non-constant variance with autocorrelation

White or Newey-West automatically selected based on Durbin-Watson P-Values

Stepwise/Best Subsets Regression: Forward/Backward with alpha-to-enter, alpha-to-remove Forward Selection with alpha-to-enter Backward Elimination with alpha-to-remove Forward, Backward Criterion: Minimize AICc, BIC; Maximize R-Square Adjusted, R-Square Predicted, R-Square K-Fold Best Subsets utilizes the powerful MIDACO Solver (Mixed Integer Distributed Ant Colony Optimization) to solve best subsets with up to hundreds of continuous or categorical variables, including interactions and higher order terms. This feature gives SigmaXL a significant advantage over competitors with Best Subsets limited to 30 continuous variables. Best Subsets Criterion: Minimize AICc, BIC; Maximize R-Square Adjusted Hierarchical option Detailed report with additional statistics such as Condition Number and Mallows’ Cp.



Advanced Multiple Regression > Multiple Response Optimization

Multiple Response Optimization with Desirability Multistart Nelder-Mead Simplex MIDACO



Help > What Graphical Tool should I use?

Summary of SigmaXL Graphical Tools

Help > What Statistical Tool should I use?

