Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Partners with TraceSafe for Breakthrough Agriculture Safety and Virus Detection Technology

Companies will join forces to create animal safety solutions using advanced IoT and pioneering nanotechnology to detect pathogens and increase food supply chain safety

Halifax, Nova Scotia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (the “Company” or “Sixth Wave”), a leading nanotechnology company that provides extraction and detection of target substances like viruses at the molecular level with significant advantages in speed, cost, and accuracy, has announced a partnership with TraceSafe Inc., (“TraceSafe” or the “Company”) (CSE: TSF), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations. The technology uses patented Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) for Imprinting, Capturing, and Detecting substances at the molecular level providing an effective and proactive prevention and containment strategy for deadly viruses and pathogens in animals. The two companies are working on a first-of-its-kind solution that constantly monitors for pathogens and provides real-time updates across the entire food supply chain.

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) estimates that animal diseases, like Avian Flu or Coronaviruses, cause the loss of at least 20% of livestock production globally, with an estimated value of USD $300 billion per year. As African Swine Fever (ASF) travels across the world, farmers might experience a high level of mortality potentially leading to USD $50 Billion in losses in the US alone. Since most current animal health practices focus on reactive and time-consuming lab testing, the herd is left in danger of infection for days before the virus or pathogen is detected. With Sixth Wave’s nanotechnology and TraceSafe’s award-winning platform, livestock producers, farmers, and ranchers will be able to proactively and quickly diagnose pathogenic threats in the food supply chain saving billions in costs and health risks.

“The global food supply chain is facing huge challenges with growing instances of viruses and pathogens across the world. At the same time, there are unprecedented disruptions in the global grain and fertilizer markets impacting animal feed prices and contributing to food price inflation and potential food shortages. Sixth Wave is doing ground-breaking work by using nanotechnology in virus detection and we are excited to see the possibilities of coming together to make farms and food safer for the world,” said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. “Coupled with Sixth Wave’s pathogen sensors, TraceSafe will be able to use its innovative IoT and advanced analytics platform in the agritech space, opening up a whole new exciting vertical for the company.“

“Livestock diseases contribute to losses with increased mortality, reduced productivity, control costs, loss in trade, decreased market value, and food insecurity. The problems require an urgent and time-efficient solution that only advanced technology can offer,” said Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, President and CEO, Sixth Wave Innovations. “Sixth Wave has demonstrated success in this area already with its COVID-19 AMIPS polymer and we are excited to partner up with TraceSafe in creating a truly innovative solution that will use the best of technology to proactively manage potential health risks in the food supply chain.”

TraceSafe and Sixth Wave will undertake combined research and development initiatives to create a non-intrusive sensor-based product that uses MIPs for virus and pathogen detection and surveillance on farms and other agricultural environments.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors, and an award-winning analytics platform. The Company’s hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient, and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia, and Europe, TraceSafe’s solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education, and government.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company focused on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using its patented technologies in the highly specialized field of molecularly imprinted polymers. Sixth Wave has commercialized IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com.

