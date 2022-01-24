Spanish Environmental Services Company PreZero Selects DXC Technology to Reinvent Waste Recycling Business

DXC to transform PreZero’s IT estate with cloud, workplace and security solutions to support the company’s circular economy approach

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been awarded a four-year contract by PreZero Group, a leading Spanish environmental services provider, which is part of Schwarz Group, Europe’s largest retailer. DXC will help PreZero to transform its IT systems, enabling it to develop innovative approaches to waste recycling for over 15 million citizens across Spain and Portugal.





DXC will work with PreZero to build a modern digital platform to accelerate the development of innovative and sustainable waste recycling methods, helping them with their mission to protect the environment and create a sustainable value chain using an efficient, digitized, circular economy recycling system.

PreZero is the waste and recycling management expert for the Schwarz Group, the company behind Lidl, one of Europe’s leading supermarket groups. Using a variety of environmental innovations, PreZero has a successful track record in converting waste into new products, directly contributing to the circular economy. For example, PreZero is one of the pioneers in using the larvae of black soldier flies to process food waste into high-protein animal feed. Elsewhere, PreZero is using AI-powered waste sorting technology and developing sustainable packaging solutions using plant fibers as an alternative to wood pulp in paper and cardboard packaging.

DXC will help PreZero to modernize and reconfigure the legacy IT estate that it inherited through the acquisition of Ferrovial’s environmental business in Spain and Portugal. By moving its operations to the cloud and introducing the latest automation and security technologies, PreZero will benefit from improved business continuity, decreased risk and increased flexibility to support its growth. DXC will also support the PreZero’s 17,000 employees with modern workplace services, helping to improve workforce productivity and collaboration.

“With DXC’s decades of IT industry expertise, it is a trusted partner for us in our journey to the cloud and next chapter of growth,” said Francisco Gimeno, Director of Digital Transformation at PreZero Spain. “We are counting on them to implement, advance and automate our IT estate and enable us to drive innovation in the waste management industry.”

“We are delighted to be selected as the trusted technology partner for PreZero Spain and are excited to support their goal of building a more sustainable future,” said Alfonso García Muriel, Business Director of DXC Technology Spain. “With this new agreement, we will build on our ten-year cooperation with PreZero Spain’s predecessor, Ferrovial Services (Cespa). We have a deep understanding of the complexities of merging the IT infrastructures of two companies and we will work closely with PreZero to build a new, modern IT foundation that will support their ambitious business and environmental goals.”

About PreZero in Spain and Portugal

With over 17,000 employees and a presence in more than 600 municipalities, PreZero in Spain and Portugal provides environmental services to more than 15 million citizens and manages more than 140 treatment facilities: eco-parks, composting plants, industrial plants, circular economy plants, transfer centers and controlled deposits.

The company provides waste disposal, sorting, processing and recycling services, combining all the expertise along the value chain under one roof. PreZero strives to be an innovation driver in the industry with the goal of creating a world in which resources are no longer wasted thanks to closed loops. Zero waste, 100 percent reusable material.

The company is part of the Schwarz Group, one of the leading food retail companies in Germany and Europe, including Lidl and Kaufland. www.prezero.es

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

