SpartanNash Addresses Director Nominations

Macellum originally nominated a control slate while owning just 1,000 shares in December and prior to any meaningful engagement; Ancora never contacted SpartanNash before today’s letter

SpartanNash response highlights the Company’s ongoing turnaround that has resulted in 251% TSR since the summer of 2019 and 88% TSR since new management team announced

Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today confirmed that Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (“Macellum”) and Ancora Holdings Group, LLC (“Ancora”) (together with their affiliates, the “Investor Group”) have delivered notice of their intent to nominate three candidates to stand for election to the Company’s nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. The Company issued the following statement regarding the continuing actions it is taking to enhance shareholder value:

The SpartanNash Board and management team are committed to moving the Company forward with a clear priority – driving long-term, sustainable value creation for shareholders. The Board is confident that the transformation strategy is working and is the best path to continue enhancing performance. The Company remains open-minded and receptive to constructive ideas, from any source, that will drive shareholder value.

Board Has Implemented Significant Change that is Driving Value

Over the past four years, the SpartanNash Board has overseen a comprehensive transformation, taking decisive action to enhance the composition of the Board while improving performance through executive leadership upgrades. During this time, the Company has increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA, effectively allocated capital to the business and to shareholders, and significantly de-levered its balance sheet.

In 2020, the Board recruited CEO Tony Sarsam, who brings three decades of food marketing, operations and distribution experience to continue the transformation and drive the strategy forward. Under his leadership, seven experienced and highly capable executives joined the senior management team and they, in turn, are continuing this refreshment process at all levels throughout the Company. Importantly, the team is focused on executing the transformation strategy that has already enabled the Company to meet its financial guidance targets throughout 2021 and is expected to continue delivering growth in 2022.

The Company’s strategy is delivering results, and the numbers speak for themselves: SpartanNash’s total shareholder return has been 251% since the Board transitioned the management team in the summer of 20191 and 88% since Sep. 2020 when Sarsam joined.2 The Company also significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over those same time periods.

During 2021, the Company generated substantial free cash flow, improved gross margins, delivered strong grocery retail comparable sales and significant supply chain improvements. This enabled SpartanNash to reduce its net long-term debt by $269 million over the last two fiscal years, finishing fiscal year 2021 with a net-long-term debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.8x, a significant improvement from its ratio of 3.7x at the end of 2019. These results are enabling the Company to continue to invest in transforming operations and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during 2022.

We are proud of what our entire organization accomplished during a pandemic and all that has been achieved while simultaneously reengineering the business from top to bottom.

Refreshed Board Best Suited to Oversee the Company’s Strategy

SpartanNash has a talented, diverse and engaged Board with unique expertise and skills critical to guiding the Company forward. Our directors possess extensive public company leadership and operating experience as well as financial and industry expertise spanning consumer goods, retail and military. Collectively, the Board has significant experience in food distribution, retail and consumer goods. The Board also collectively includes skillsets spanning strategy, business and culture transformation, supply chain and technology, and other relevant areas.

As previously announced, the Board appointed three new directors last month as part of a deliberate and thorough refreshment process that began in the summer of 2021 with the assistance of a leading executive search firm. In connection with this refreshment, three current directors will not stand for reelection at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting.

Following the 2022 annual meeting, the Board will be composed of nine highly qualified directors, eight of whom are independent, including an independent Board Chair. In addition, with diversity as a priority at SpartanNash, four of the Board’s directors will be diverse across race and gender and a majority of the Board will have joined since 2018.

While SpartanNash Sought Constructive Engagement, Macellum Prioritized a Proxy Contest and Ancora Never Contacted the Company

The SpartanNash Board and management team are confident that our strategy is the best path forward for value creation. We continue to meet with shareholders and welcome constructive ideas and discussions from any source. Accordingly, the Board and management actively engaged with Macellum since last fall, with eight calls or meetings including the Company’s first meeting with Macellum on Nov. 15, 2021. However, other than proposing a control slate of directors, Macellum did not present any substantive views on the Company or propose any specific ideas for consideration by the Board and management until a meeting on Mar. 1, 2022. Notwithstanding Macellum’s and Ancora’s purported desire to have a constructive dialogue, and even after eight meetings, Macellum never mentioned Ancora. Until the Investor Group’s public letter, the Company was unaware that Ancora was a shareholder.

It seems that the Investor Group’s priority is a proxy contest, not constructive engagement with SpartanNash about ideas that would benefit all shareholders.

November to February: Macellum Nominates Control Slate with Minimal Engagement and Understanding of SpartanNash’s Business

On Dec. 8, after only its second meeting with management, Macellum nominated a control slate of five director candidates, including two of its own principals. At that point, Macellum confirmed in its notice that it owned only 1,000 shares of SpartanNash stock and had not presented an investment thesis or any clear objectives for SpartanNash.

In its meetings with management in late 2021, Macellum conceded that it was still conducting basic research on SpartanNash, and Macellum’s questions demonstrated a limited understanding of the Company’s industry and business. In the meetings, SpartanNash discussed Company performance and described the key programs related to our core capabilities: People, Operational Excellence and Insights That Drive Solutions. Macellum did not propose any ideas for consideration during these meetings.

At the Dec. 14 meeting, Macellum noted that it would follow up in early 2022, yet Macellum made no attempt to communicate or meet with the Company for the entire month of January. Macellum resumed its engagement only after the Company reached out following the announcement of its Board refreshment on Feb. 7.

March: Macellum Demands Resolution Only on its Terms

On March 1, during a meeting with directors and management, Macellum presented specific views on the Company’s business for the first time since discussions began more than three months earlier. Many of these views were outdated and based on the Company’s performance under a former management team that has not been in place since mid-2019. Macellum’s presentation appeared designed to disregard the strong financial results achieved after the Board put a new leadership team in place. Nonetheless, the Board noted it would consider Macellum’s perspectives.

since discussions began more than three months earlier. Many of these views were outdated and based on the Company’s performance under a former management team that has not been in place since mid-2019. Macellum’s presentation appeared designed to disregard the strong financial results achieved after the Board put a new leadership team in place. Nonetheless, the Board noted it would consider Macellum’s perspectives. Only two days later, Macellum followed up with unreasonable demands, which included the prompt appointment of four of its five nominees to the Board, an agreement to review strategic alternatives, the formation of a committee to oversee the exploration of strategic alternatives – led by Macellum’s director designees – and a firm commitment to proceed with a sale-leaseback of a significant portion of the Company’s owned real estate.

In an attempt to reach a constructive resolution, directors and management again met with Macellum to understand its concerns and discuss its demands. Despite the Board and management team already having strong grocery retail and distribution experience, the Company offered to interview two of Macellum’s candidates who have grocery retailing backgrounds for purposes of appointing one mutually agreeable candidate with this expertise. Macellum expressed strong dissatisfaction with this proposal – even refusing to allow the Company to interview its candidates – and did not offer an alternative suggestion or request.

On March 9, directors and management once again met with Macellum to discuss an enhanced settlement offer. The Company proposed, subject to full Board approval, to appoint one of Macellum’s candidates with grocery retail and distribution experience and to form a transformation committee of the Board to review certain aspects of the business, including strategic matters, which would include Macellum’s director designee. Macellum rejected the offer outright.

On March 18, the Investor Group leaked a shareholder letter to the media announcing its director nominations and demands.

Considering the timeline of engagement with Macellum and its surprising request for a control slate at a time when it owned only 1,000 shares, the Board and management team question whether the Investor Group is acting in the best long-term interest of all shareholders. Furthermore, the Investor Group’s investment thesis is rooted in information that is more than four years old and pre-dates the Company’s business and leadership transformation, outright ignoring SpartanNash’s strong financial performance since 2019.

Company Remains Committed to Value Creation

SpartanNash’s successful progress in its turnaround is the result of prudent actions by the Board and thoughtful strategic initiatives well executed by management. These actions are delivering significant business results and shareholder value. If appointed, the Investor Group’s three handpicked nominees threaten to derail the Company’s progress and risk the value of our shareholders’ investment.

We remain willing to engage with our shareholders and will continue to act in the best interests of the Company and all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders, Associates, customers, partners and communities. We are united in our focus on driving enhanced value creation.

About the 2022 Annual Meeting

The 2022 annual meeting of shareholders has not yet been scheduled and SpartanNash shareholders are not required to take action at this time. The SpartanNash Board will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominations in the Company’s definitive proxy materials that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and mailed to shareholders eligible to vote at the 2022 annual meeting.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor to SpartanNash and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to SpartanNash.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

Table 1: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2021



(52 Weeks) 2020



(53 Weeks) 2019



(52 Weeks) Net earnings $ 73,751 75,914 5,742 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 175 Income tax expense (benefit) 24,906 9,450 (2,342 ) Other expenses, net 13,543 17,042 53,367 Operating earnings 112,200 102,406 56,942 Adjustments: LIFO expense 18,652 2,176 5,892 Depreciation and amortization 92,711 89,504 87,866 Acquisition and integration 708 421 1,437 Restructuring and asset impairment, net 2,886 24,398 13,050 Cloud computing amortization 2,140 297 — Costs associated with Project One Team — 493 5,428 Organizational realignment, net 589 455 1,812 Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives 423 5,154 — Stock-based compensation 6,975 6,265 7,313 Stock warrant 1,958 6,549 — Non-cash rent (4,059 ) (4,733 ) (5,622 ) Fresh Cut operating losses — 2,262 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (106 ) 3,330 — Fresh Kitchen operating losses — — 2,894 Expenses associated with tax planning strategies — 82 — Paid time off transition adjustment (21,371 ) — — Other non-cash charges — — 933 Adjusted EBITDA 213,706 239,059 177,945 53rd week — (4,246 ) — Adjusted EBITDA, excluding 53rd week $ 213,706 $ 234,813 $ 177,945

