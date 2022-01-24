SPS Commerce Fulfillment Is Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SPS’ EDI solution for Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM connects omnichannel retail businesses with global trading partners to automate supply chain order fulfillment

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its SPS Commerce Fulfillment solution is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The marketplace showcases solutions from approved and registered OPN members that complement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. SPS Commerce Fulfillment works with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to deliver a full-service EDI solution that provides the flexibility and agility needed by omnichannel retail businesses, connecting them with any trading partner, EDI document or sales channel order.

“Today, more than 300 Oracle application customers use SPS Fulfillment to automate their retail supply chain,” said Mark O’Leary, chief marketing officer at SPS Commerce. “Having our solution available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace is the next step in our relationship with Oracle. Our EDI solution works directly with Oracle Cloud SCM to automate order fulfillment from any sales channel, from wholesale to e-commerce to online marketplaces and drop-ship.”

SPS Commerce Fulfillment for Oracle delivers access to tens of thousands of leading retailers, vendors, grocers, distributors, logistics providers and manufacturers. The EDI solution empowers businesses to easily comply with trading partners’ complex order management models, including ship-to-distribution center, ship-to-store and drop-ship, to support retail and online orders. The automated business processes help save time and reduce errors by eliminating manual processes associated with extracting, translating and loading order information across business systems.

The listing for SPS Commerce Fulfillment for Oracle is immediately available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 105,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 84 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

