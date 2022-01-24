Verizon puts more tools in place to help protect customers from unwanted spam texts

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. consumers send and receive roughly 20 billion text and media messages a day, and on any given day, Verizon detects and blocks millions of those as unwanted spam text messages. Spam texts are all those unwanted messages that customers did not agree to receive. Just as Verizon continues to combat robocalls on behalf of our customers — 20 billion blocked to date — we are working diligently to crack down on pesky spam texts and have put a number of tools in place to prevent them from ever reaching you.

How Verizon helps prevent spam texts from ever reaching customers

On behalf of our customers, Verizon has been intercepting spam texts for years. And in recent months, we’ve added additional tools to our arsenal to address newer threats: we’ve implemented specific systems at the network level and have deployed targeted tools to monitor and block spam. For example, one of our tools helps us identify unusual behavior from new numbers, which allows us to act faster on suspicious numbers that send out an unusual number of texts. With the help of automation, our systems are reviewed and updated regularly to take action against new threats, which pop up regularly.

We also partner with leaders and suppliers in the security and anti-abuse industry to tackle the proliferation of spam, phishing and other abuses. These partnerships give us access to global threat intelligence and software to mitigate ever-evolving threats.

What customers can do if they receive a spam texts

Despite our ongoing efforts and advancements, customers may still receive unwanted spam texts, but now they can also play a big role in managing and blocking spam. Should a spam text come through, customers can — and should — report it by forwarding to 7726 (spam) on their mobile phones. By reporting the spam, we can identify those specific violations and strengthen our defenses to block spam. Customers can find additional information and instructions on how to forward spam in the security section.

Additional tips to protect yourself:

Be careful with your number and email. Only share your phone number and email address with people you know.

Only share your phone number and email address with people you know. Be suspicious of any unsolicited messages . Don’t ever click on links in an email or text message that goes to a website unless you are absolutely sure it is authentic.

. Don’t ever click on links in an email or text message that goes to a website unless you are absolutely sure it is authentic. Slow down. Criminals want you to act first and think later. Legitimate organizations will never ask for personal details via email or text message.

Verizon’s commitment to protecting customers

Our systems are designed to monitor the network and block suspected spam text messages before they ever reach the customer. We are committed to a safe mobile experience free of unwanted spam calls and messages and will continue to lead the industry forward on behalf of customers everywhere, staying one step ahead of the bad actors every day.

Verizon’s work to combat robocalls has led the industry, with over 80 million customers protected from over 20 billion unwanted calls and counting. Visit “Protecting Customers from Robocalls” to learn more about our ongoing work to help prevent these pesky calls and tools to help block or avoid robocalls.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Alex Lawson

[email protected]

908-635-0271