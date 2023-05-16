Answering Evolving Work Trends: Lenovo Launches Digital Workplace Solutions to Boost Employee Experience and Increase Productivity

Hybrid work styles preferred by employees create security and other workplace challenges that distract leaders from the core business

End-to-end Lenovo support, guidance and managed services create competitive advantages from hybrid workforce/workplace challenges

Lenovo DWS helps companies improve operational cost, enhance productivity and improve security posture through end-to-end services built on a state-of-the-art platform and deep expertise in technology

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At a time when companies are struggling to find customized technologies to address their unique business requirements, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group (SSG) is launching Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), a new managed services portfolio of intelligent tools and systems. DWS delivers work-related technology, security, efficiency, and employee satisfaction so that executives can deliver on key performance outcomes.





According to recent research commissioned by Lenovo, nine out of ten (90%) CIOs say they are often asked to make business decisions beyond technology adoption. Gaining traction are people-focused challenges like:

Managing remote workforces (59%)

Talent acquisition/retention (59%)

Managing global teams (58%)

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (55%)

“As organizations adapt to the evolving landscape of hybrid work, Lenovo is committed to providing innovative solutions to address their unique challenges,” said Raghav Raghunathan, General Manager Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions. “DWS leverages our internal capabilities and extensive partner ecosystem to empower enterprises with advanced technology to optimize productivity, enhance security, and create a seamless employee experience in the digital workplace.”

Lenovo DWS helps organizations gain a competitive edge faster by relying on Lenovo managed services that provide tailorable work habitats that are people-focused and tooled to answer top business concerns.

The portfolio reaches across IT environments to meet businesses where they are in their transformation journey with a full catalog of flexible, end-to-end services:

Digital workplace advisory services – Diagnose and design end user hardware and software landscapes to improve productivity and the user experience

Persona based configuration – Deploy a tailored suite of apps and services that fit different digital user personas and needs

Collaboration and productivity – Pre-packaged suite of fully integrated collaboration apps, deployment of best of breed solutions, back-end authentications integrated and managed

Unified endpoint management – Management of all device infrastructure, next-gen IOT devices, optimized and integrated Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy

Next-gen Service desk – Service desk focus on employee experience, integrated support for devices and apps, pre-emptive support, automation and self-serve

Security – Professional and managed security services to provide implementation and ongoing management of best of breed security solutions

