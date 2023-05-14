Ascendis Pharma Showcases Commitment to Rare Endocrine Diseases at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology 2023

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced the company will present clinical and research outcomes in hypoparathyroidism and growth hormone deficiency, and host informational booth and events, at ECE 2023, the European Congress of Endocrinology being held May 13-16 in Istanbul, Turkey. ECE gathers international professionals to share the latest science and clinical practice across the fields of endocrinology and metabolism.

“Ascendis is committed to creating novel therapies with best-in-class safety, efficacy, tolerability, and convenience,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to showcase our advancing Endocrinology portfolio, the meaningful differences we are making for patients, and our work to bring new treatment options to the European Union.”

Following are the five Ascendis Pharma posters at ECE 2023:

ABSTRACT PRESENTING AUTHOR Hypoparathyroidism TransCon PTH Improves Health-Related Quality of Life and Reduces Work Limitations in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism: Patient-Reported Outcomes in the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial Christopher Sibley, M.D. Poster

Display Date 14 May

Program code: P432

Session #969 Healthcare Resource Utilization Associated with Post-Surgical and Non-Surgical Chronic Hypoparathyroidism in England: A Linked Clinical Practice Research Datalink, Hospital Episode Statistics, and Office for National Statistics Retrospective Analysis Christopher Sibley, M.D. Program code: P301

Display date:

15 May Poster

Session #986 Growth Hormone Deficiency Patient-Centric Design of the Lonapegsomatropin Auto-Injector for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Nils Berg Madsen, Ph.D. e-Poster

Program code: EP745

Session #999 Design of the foresiGHt Trial: A Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Trial to Compare Once-Weekly Lonapegsomatropin to Placebo and Daily Somatropin in Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Aleksandra Gilis-Januszewska, M.D., Ph.D. Poster

Program code: P432

Display date: 15 May

Session #897 A Low Incidence of Transient Anti-Drug Antibodies Is Observed Upon Long-Term Exposure to Lonapegsomatropin in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency Per Holse Mygind, Ph.D. Poster

Program code: P702

Display date: 16 May

Session #975

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated, global biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Germany (Heidelberg, Berlin and Munich) and the United States (Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, and Princeton, New Jersey). Visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) Ascendis’ ability to apply its TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated, global biopharma company, and (ii) Ascendis’ use of its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including the following: dependence on third party manufacturers, distributors and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; unforeseen safety or efficacy results in its development programs or on-market products; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen expenses related to Ascendis’ development programs; unforeseen selling, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and Ascendis’ business generally; delays in the development of its programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on its business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts such as that in the region surrounding Ukraine and Russia. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2023 and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © May 2023 Ascendis Pharma A/S.