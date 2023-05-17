Asure Harnesses AI to Reinforce HR Compliance Service Scalability and Improve Client Interactions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) to amplify scalability in its human-led HR compliance services. This strategic move allows Asure’s experts to allocate more of their time to direct client interactions, improving customer service and engagement.

The integration of AI into Asure’s HR compliance services provides scalability to a service that was traditionally labor-intensive. By automating routine and time-consuming tasks, AI helps handle increasing client demand while maintaining high service standards.

Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure, stated, “The implementation of AI technology is a strategic enhancement to our HR compliance services. By relieving our team from the burden of repetitive tasks, we’ve been able to redirect their efforts towards more significant client interactions.”

The utilization of AI in Asure’s operations is an enhancement to Asure’s human expertise. Asure’s team of experts remain critical in verifying compliance and assisting businesses in implementing HR strategies. The integration of AI allows these experts to focus more on client service and less on routine tasks, improving the overall client experience.

Goepel added, “Our team continues to be vital in ensuring our clients receive the expert guidance and support they need. While we embrace AI’s ability to scale and automate, we remain committed to delivering our services with a personal touch. AI helps us achieve efficiency and scalability, but it’s our people who deliver the high level of service our clients expect.”

Asure’s utilization of AI solutions represents a significant step forward in the delivery of HR compliance services. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation while affirming the essential role of its human experts in delivering superior client service.

