Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Debt Settlement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2023) – Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF) (“Bluesky” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it had completed several debt settlements and that the Corporation settled an aggregate of $735,343 CAD of secured debt owed to four creditors via the issuance of an aggregate 15,810,432 Common Shares. $652,575 CAD was settled via the issuance of 13,051,500 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 CAD per Common Share. $82,768 CAD was settled via the issuance of 2,758,932 Common Shares at a price of $0.03 CAD per Common Share. The Corporation settled the pricing for the $82,768 on April 4, 2023. The Debt Settlement will assist the Corporation in preserving its cash for working capital and to further advance its AI endeavors.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit l was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

