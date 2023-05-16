Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc’s Actionable Clinical IntelligenceTM (ACI) Platform Offers New Epigenetic and Genetic Insights to Inform Coronary Heart Disease Management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, announced the introduction of the Actionable Clinical IntelligenceTM (ACI) platform to expand the information available to clinicians prescribing the Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD laboratory developed tests (LDTs). ACI offers new data-driven insights into the epigenetic and genetic molecular underpinnings of coronary heart disease (CHD).

Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD are artificial intelligence (AI)-driven integrated epigenetic-genetic LDTs for the risk assessment and detection of CHD, respectively. ACI’s analytics framework integrates LDT results with a patient’s unique epigenetic and genetic biomarkers and clinical information to provide deeper and actionable insights to clinicians about factors driving the patient’s CHD. Such insights include the relative contribution of each of the patient’s biomarkers to CHD, evidence on the role of these biomarkers in CHD pathogenesis, and changes in the measured biomarkers over time in response to lifestyle and therapeutic interventions. These evidence-based insights are tailored to each patient to help elucidate areas of concern and aid a clinician’s independent assessment, with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

“With ACI, we are expanding the tools available to healthcare providers, enabling them to make personalized, data-driven decisions that are informed by a patient’s unique genetic and epigenetic profile. Empowering clinicians with insights, such as those offered by ACI, furthers our pursuit to help improve patient outcomes towards realizing a future where heart disease can be more effectively prevented, managed, and treated,” shared Tim Dogan, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Cardio Diagnostics.

In addition to providers, ACI also has the potential to benefit health plans and employers. Health plans can leverage personalized insights from ACI to risk stratify and identify individuals in need of additional interventions; these heightened and targeted interventions may serve to reduce costly utilization and avoidable hospitalizations and help improve chronic care management, thereby potentially reducing healthcare costs. For employers, adding the PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD tests with ACI into employee wellness programs may promote proactive management of factors contributing to CHD, which could improve overall employee health, reduce absenteeism, and lower healthcare expenditures.

Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder at Cardio Diagnostics, remarked, “Cardio Diagnostics remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation in cardiovascular medicine. The launch of Actionable Clinical Intelligence marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the prevention, management, and treatment of coronary heart disease. With ACI, clinicians now have novel and actionable molecular insights about their patients beyond proxy biomarkers for heart disease, such as cholesterol and blood pressure. Many at risk for or who already have coronary heart disease do not have traditional risk factors, signs, and symptoms. By harnessing the power of epigenetics, genetics, and AI, we now have the ability to personalize the management and treatment of heart disease at the molecular level, where biology happens. That is the promise of Precision Cardiovascular Medicine.”

For more information and a demo of the Actionable Clinical Intelligence (ACI) platform, please contact [email protected].

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

