CISO Global Creates vCISO LLC to Hold Intellectual Property

SaaS subsidiary will own and out-license next generation security software

Scottsdale, Ariz., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has formed vCISO LLC to own and out-license certain intellectual property of the company. The ARGO Security Management Platform will be the first asset moved to the wholly owned subsidiary.

“Over the course of 17 acquisitions, we have brought together some amazing talent that has developed game-changing security solutions,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of CISO Global. “We have been enhancing, testing and deploying these solutions to ensure their efficacy and efficiency.”

ARGO provides a holistic view of a company’s information security program on a single pane of glass. Designed to empower both security professionals and non-technical executives with real-time data to see how vital components of their security program are performing, ARGO has been successfully deployed on customer networks.

“The cybersecurity talent shortage makes it challenging for organizations to build resiliency against cyber threats,” said Ashley Devoto, President and Chief Information Security Officer of CISO Global. “The products we are bringing to market are designed to enable and differentiate our services so our clients keep pace with the evolving threat landscape. With ARGO, we deliver an always-on cybersecurity platform backed by our experts who work as an extension of client teams.”

CISO expects to move additional intellectual property to vCISO LLC on an ongoing basis.

“The creation of vCISO will allow CISO Global to continue to focus on delivering world class security services while recognizing the value of the intellectual property for our shareholders,” said Jemmett.

About CISO Global

CISO Global is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

