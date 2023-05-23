Cyware Expands in Europe with Strategic New Hires

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberfusion—Cyware, the leading provider of Cyber Fusion solutions, today announced the appointment of two industry veterans, Brett Candon as VP Europe, and Dan Bridges as Technical Director Europe, to lead Cyware’s launch in the European region. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand as organizations look to upgrade their SOCs to Cyber Fusion Centers with Cyware’s modular, award winning, no code/low code offering that includes next-generation SOAR, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform) and collaboration solutions in one Cyber Fusion platform.

Brett Candon brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously held leadership positions at prominent cybersecurity companies such as Mimecast, Exabeam and Imperva. As VP Europe, Candon will be responsible for driving Cyware’s growth and expansion across the European market, while further solidifying the company’s position as a leading cybersecurity solutions provider.

“I’m thrilled to join the Cyware team at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Candon. “The need for organizations to upgrade their SOC to a military-style Cyber Fusion Center, being able to have full threat visibility and seamless collaboration with the board and supply chain has never been greater. Gartner’s 2023 SOAR Buying Guide recognizes this need and states that SOAR strategies need to include threat intelligence management and collaboration capabilities in one unified platform for effective defense. Cyware is the pioneer in this space, built by practitioners exactly for this purpose, and currently the only vendor that ticks all the boxes of the Gartner 2023 SOAR buying criteria. I’m looking forward to helping customers go on the Cyber Fusion journey with our channel partners and driving Cyware’s continued success in the European market.”

Dan Bridges, who has also held significant roles in the cybersecurity industry with companies like Exabeam and HP, will take on the position of Technical Director Europe. Bridges’ deep technical expertise will be instrumental in further developing and optimizing Cyware’s product offerings for the European market.

“I’m excited to be part of the Cyware team and to help advance the company’s mission to transform security operations,” said Bridges. “Cyware’s Cyber Fusion solutions enable security teams to proactively stop threats by operationalizing actionable threat intelligence and streamlining threat response through automation, making them essential tools for today’s enterprises. I’m eager to contribute to the company’s growth and help our customers, partners and MSSPs achieve better security outcomes.”

Amit Patel, SVP of Global Sales at Cyware, said, “We are delighted to welcome Brett and Dan to our team. Their impressive industry experience and proven track records will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the European region. With their guidance, we look forward to providing even more organizations with our cutting-edge Cyber Fusion solutions that enable security teams to proactively neutralize threats while reducing overall response time.”

About Cyware

Cyware’s innovative Cyber Fusion solutions enable security teams to proactively stop threats, connect the dots on security incidents, and dramatically reduce response time. By enabling threat intelligence automation and collaboration, combined with any-to-any orchestration and AI-driven case management, Cyware improves security outcomes for enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



[email protected]

949-231-2965