Deveron Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Offering

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2023) – Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) (“Deveron” or the “Company“), a leading agriculture service and data company in North America, is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of April 14, 2023, April 25, 2023 and May 5, 2023, the Company has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced prospectus offering through the issuance of 550,000 common shares (each, a “Common Share“) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.31 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $170,500 (the “Offering“). The distribution of the Common Shares is qualified by the Company’s shelf prospectus supplement (a “Prospectus Supplement“) dated April 26, 2023, to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus for each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, dated November 30, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus“).

Gross proceeds of the Offering will be to fund Deveron’s M&A strategy, consolidating the fragmented soil lab and crop consultant market in North America.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs, and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone. Our geographic focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

For more information, please visit www.deveron.com.

Phil Linton

VP Corporate Development

Deveron Corp.

[email protected]

Tel: 647-622-0076

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166506