Faraday Future Kicks Off Nine-Day Countdown Campaign as it Approaches the FF 91 Final Launch & Faraday Future 2.0 Event on May 30, 2023

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the countdown to its FF 91 Final Launch & Faraday Future 2.0 event, set to occur on May 30th.





The May 30th event will celebrate how far FF has come and will be an opportunity for the Company to share not only the all-new progress that has been made with the FF 91 vehicle but also a chance to explain FF’s entire user experience; from updated product and technology architecture, AI strategy, eco products, service and sales, plus the co-creation and sharing platform, as well as the FF 91 delivery plan.

FF recently announced its newly established “Mission Farad,” designed to encompass the Company’s many benefits to its user-based co-creation philosophy. “Mission Farad” will bring FF’s users more innovative experiences and opportunities. It consists of four key components: an open-source co-creation technology platform, a co-sharing business model, a co-partnership program, and a win-win product portfolio. This will be an important strategy for FF and provides new impetus for future growth.

Competing with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls Royce, and Bentley, as the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product, the FF 91 Futurist puts forward a unique and intelligent EV experience with extreme technology, and an ultimate user experience. The FF 91 Futurist features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, 0-60 mph in 2.27 seconds, a unique rear intelligent Internet system, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space and user mobility ecosystem platform.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car industry. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.

