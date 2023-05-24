FlowMetric -[a KCAS Company], Announces Collaboration with Cytek™Biosciences on Implementation of Next Generation Flow Cytometry Technology

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to continue providing the highest quality of laboratory services and state-of-the art technologies to our customers, FlowMetric accepted the opportunity to collaborate directly with Cytek™Biosciences in providing feedback on the pre-designed panels associated with their next generation of flow cytometric instrumentation.

The Cytek Aurora leverages full spectrum technology to provide unprecedented flexibility and stability, enabling the use of a wide array of new fluorochrome combinations without reconfiguring the system for each application. The Aurora system delivers high-resolution data at the single-cell level to resolve the most challenging cell populations, such as cells with high autofluorescence or low levels of expression of key biomarkers, regardless of assay complexity.

“The addition of these new investments of instrumentation in our laboratories, located at 4 Spring House Innovation Park, 727 Norristown Road, Building 4 (Suite 200) Spring House, PA 19002, significantly improves the maximum colors per-panel within our facilities. FlowMetric can now analyze up to 40 colors at a time, with each additional color added offering a significant increase in complexity for the types of analysis being offered to our customers. This addition expands the possibilities on the dyes we can use and reduces the number of limitations on the types of panels that can be designed, ultimately expanding options for our sponsors.” – Brian Wile, Ph.D. General Manager, FlowMetric

With decades of flow cytometric experience and thought leadership within this space, the scientists at FlowMetric are using the collaboration with Cytek to develop the most advanced approach to implementation of their new Aurora systems. With the implementation of this new technology, FlowMetric continues a track record of providing industry-leading flow cytometry services. This follows the corresponding investments made to grow and expand personnel, expertise, equipment, and facility space at FlowMetric. Over the past year, the organization has doubled the size of their technical team, and quadrupled their lab space by adding sites in Europe with identical equipment platforms. This collaboration with Cytek will complement the customer experience FlowMetric has delivered by providing the next level of technology in this space to advance the support of clients’ needs in this growing field. This advance in technology will improve quality, speed and ease of assay development and assay transfers.

“We anticipate markedly faster transfer times for our customers. The Cytek Aurora instruments have several software and hardware features that allow direct communication between groups and minimize the differences between machines at different sites, allowing us to leverage much more of the initial work performed by sponsors during assay optimization. Additionally, since we are validating several panels for general use, we see an avenue to allow our sponsors to start very quickly using these pre-validated options. In many cases, we will be able to start their projects in as little as two weeks from a PO signature.” – Brian Wile, Ph.D. General Manager, FlowMetric

The manufacturers of this next-generation of equipment have worked directly with the experts at FlowMetric, coming onsite for training and implementation. FlowMetric is working in tandem with Cytek and other specialty reagent vendors to build relationships and ensure that we can continue to offer the newest capabilities in this rapidly evolving field.

About KCAS

KCAS, FlowMetric and Active Biomarkers have united as a family of companies. Our organization has expanded, emerging as a leading CRO organization employing top scientific talent and business teams to provide exceptional customer service. We are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive GLP/GCP-compliant development services from early discovery support through product registration and beyond. Thanks to our US and European locations, we support transatlantic projects, including most global needs in bioanalytical, biomarker, cellular and molecular assay services and clinical kitting and storage management. The combined companies operate in state-of-the-art facilities located in Kansas City and Philadelphia metros, USA, Milan, Italy and Lyon, France. Our mission is to provide high-quality services to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries and to advance drug development in multiple disease areas.

