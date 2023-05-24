GENFIT: May 24, 2023 Combined Shareholders Meeting results

Quorum of 29.54% on first convening; allowing approval of all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors

Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); May 24, 2023 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases, today announced the results of the Combined Shareholders Meeting which took place on May 24, 2023. The quorum on first convening amounted to 29.54% and shareholders approved all of the resolutions, with the exception of resolution n°26 which was rejected in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The voting results, resolution by resolution, are available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website (https://ir.genfit.com/financial-information/shareholders-meeting).

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D pipeline covers six therapeutic areas via six programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (pre-clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD), organic acidemias (OA) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF.

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital.

