Hayden AI Announces Moving Violation Enforcement Solution for Bus Lanes

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, today announced a new solution in its transit performance platform: automated enforcement of moving violations in bus lanes.

Drivers illegally using bus lanes slows down buses and prevents riders from reaching their destinations on-time. Illegal driving in bus lanes also makes it difficult for buses to pull up flush to the curb at bus stops, impacting transit agencies’ ability to serve disabled riders and to allow passengers to safely board and exit the bus. Hayden AI’s mobile perception platform enables transit agencies to reduce the amount of non-authorized vehicles using bus lanes, helping agencies speed up transit and provide safe and accessible service.

Hayden AI is the global leader in mobile automated bus enforcement, with nearly 500 units installed in New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for bus lane enforcement and 140 units currently being installed on Metrobuses for the Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro). According to the MTA, 86% of drivers who receive a bus lane parking violation do not receive another, indicating that automated bus lane enforcement changes driver behavior.

“Detecting and enforcing moving violations is an important part of keeping bus lanes clear for transit riders,” said Chris Carson, Founder and CEO of Hayden AI. “Hayden AI is rapidly expanding its platform of transportation capabilities to create even more robust solutions for the clients we serve. I’m proud that our mobile perception platform can enforce moving violations – along with parking in bus lanes and at bus stops – to help transit riders get where they need to go efficiently, quickly, and sustainably.”

At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.

