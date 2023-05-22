Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2023) – The Bell Tower on 34th, a leading wedding venue in Houston, near Cypress, Texas, has opened a boutique new outdoor ballroom that they recommend for small weddings. The Bell Tower on 34th’s new outdoor ballroom has been designed to take advantage of their manicured gardens and the ambience of their Italian-inspired historic venue. The Bell Tower on 34th has also opened this new boutique, smaller outdoor ballroom space to offer smaller wedding parties a more intimate space that encourages close connection between guests.

More information is available at https://thebelltoweron34th.com.





Houston Wedding Venue The Bell Tower on 34th Announces Outdoor Ballroom



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/166962_8bca0a14c4b1db70_001full.jpg

Responding to the trend for more intimate weddings, where the bride and groom really get the opportunity to share their special day with their loved ones, The Bell Tower on 34th has created an open-air, outdoor ballroom that is suitable for small parties and for micro weddings with 50 guests or fewer. The event planners at The Bell Tower on 34th believe that, for small weddings, their new outdoor ballroom is both open and airy, which creates a sense of spaciousness, with room to eat, drink and dance, without feeling cavernous or empty.

With their new outdoor ballroom space, The Bell Tower on 34th can still offer guests the same high-quality personalized service that characterizes the larger weddings they have become known for.

As a part of their new intimate small wedding packages, The Bell Tower on 34th will offer couples the food service of their in-house executive chef and award-winning catering team. Small and micro wedding hosts can also now enjoy the support and assistance of their experienced and dedicated in-house wedding coordinators.

Knowing that brides and grooms often opt for smaller weddings because they are more affordable, The Bell Tower on 34th is now offering all-inclusive and transparently priced packages for weddings with fewer than 100 guests, including for micro weddings with fewer than 50 guests.

The Bell Tower on 34th believes that small doesn’t have to be synonymous with ‘less’. They are confident that their new outdoor ballroom, which is framed by their Instagrammable Mediterranean hacienda-style historic venue and beautiful garden setting, will create an intimate and boutique experience for brides and grooms who are interested in tying the knot in Houston.

Angela Nicholson Igo, the property’s VP/Director of Marketing and Advertising said, “The Bell Tower on 34th is known for our location’s amazing beauty and for our attentive service leading up to and throughout your big day, from your ceremony to your cocktail hour and reception. We offer a variety of wedding ceremony and ballroom event spaces and all-inclusive packages for you to choose from and we’re here to support you throughout your wedding planning process to help you create a truly fairy tale day.”

More details can be found at https://thebelltoweron34th.com/wedding-venues-in-houston.

Contact Info:

Name: Roger Igo

Email: [email protected]

Organization: The Bell Tower on 34th

Address: 901 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018, United States

Website: https://thebelltoweron34th.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166962