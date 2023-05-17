i2c Partners with Access Finance AD to Expand Juzt Credit Program to the US

After a successful launch in Europe, the Access Finance White Card Mastercard brings accessible credit to people with little or no credit history in the United States under Juzt brand.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payment solutions, today announced its partnership with Access Finance, a leading credit card provider in Bulgaria and a part of the Management Financial Group (MFG) portfolio, to expand its Juzt Mastercard credit program to the United States.

Powered by i2c’s agile payments platform, the Access Finance Juzt is an international consumer credit card enabled on the Mastercard network. This product serves credit-challenged individuals by working to provide higher approval rates – all while offering modern cardholder benefits such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and an easy-to-use mobile app.

“We are proud to partner with Access Finance as they work to reimagine credit not only in Europe but in the United States and beyond,” said Serena Smith, Chief Client Officer of i2c Inc. “Our flexible, next-gen platform was designed to help visionaries like Access Finance create innovative payment products to those who need them the most, and their Juzt credit card is a perfect embodiment of that.”

“Access Finance is excited to be launching our Juzt credit program to the US, utilizing i2c’s ‘building block’ technology, as part of our commitment to expanding financial access to all,” said Tsvetan Krastev, Co-Founder and CEO of Access Finance. “It was important for us to find a partner with global capabilities that could scale with us—and with their unparalleled reliability, geographic reach, and flexibility, i2c was the clear choice for us.”

Access Finance will also utilize several of i2c’s value-added solutions, such as Communication Management and Fraud & Risk Management services.

About Access Finance AD.

Access Finance AD started its activity in 2013 as a non-banking financial institution and was subsequently registered with the BNB under No. BGR00332. The supervisory body exercising control over the activity of Access Finance AD is the Bulgarian National Bank with address for correspondence Sofia 1000, Knyaz Alexander I Square 1. The Company is also registered as a Personal Data Protection Officer at the Personal Data Protection Commission under No. 395972. Access Finance AD’s main activity is providing cash loans with own funds under the Credit Institutions Act. The headquarters of Access Finance AD is located in Bulgaria, Sofia -1408, 1 Balsha Str., 2nd floor.

Access Finance AD started its activity with a clear mission to be a measurable alternative to banks in the direction of accessibility to financial and personal services internationally. We believe in a future where companies understand their customers and engage them in a mutually beneficial way. We are a positive young team that provides flexible and innovative financial services, regardless of the economic and social status of the client, combined with modern and individual customer service. We build trust with our clients, partners and employees by being open, honest and loyal in our relationships.

Access Finance AD is an international consumer finance provider with operations in 4 European countries. We focus on responsible lending primarily to people with little or no credit history. Our services are simple, easy and fast.

www.accessfinance.eu

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

Contacts

Christine Alemany



Chief Marketing Officer



[email protected]