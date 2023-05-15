Indianapolis Star Names DirectEmployers Association a Winner of the Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2023 Award

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Culture—DirectEmployers Association has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor for the third consecutive year by Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers – which include alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few – that are critical to the success of any organization.

“Since 2017, I have emphasized the importance of the employee experience and a culture-first company that embraces inclusion, belonging, and togetherness,” commented Candee Chambers, DirectEmployers Executive Director. “Not only have we broken down silos, but we have such incredible collaboration between teams, even when our staff is remote. It’s humbling to see the meaningful impact our efforts have had on our productivity and our efforts to retain top talent.”

Of the over 1,712 companies that participated in the survey process, DirectEmployers placed 15 out of 66 companies in the Small Business category. Since beginning its culture research 17 years ago, Energage has heard 27,000,000 employee voices from over 70,000+ companies. Of that 27,000,000, over 63,490 have been located in Central Indiana.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The Top Workplaces 2023 award comes on the heels of DirectEmployers’ 2023 Stevie Award win, acknowledging its excellence in customer service. To maintain momentum forward, DirectEmployers remains focused on its people-first culture, relying on the feedback of its staff for ways it can best improve the work environment and provide the work-life balance cherished by its employees. For more information on DirectEmployers, visit https://directemployers.org.

DirectEmployers is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow and expand over the years and currently has over 1,000 employer Members from the Fortune 2,000. Each of these global employers looks to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance (U.S.-based employers), recruitment marketing, affirmative action development and planning, and most recently, custom application and software development.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

