Intuit Reports Third Quarter Results and Raises Total Company Full Year Guidance
Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 21 Percent; Consumer Group Revenue Reflects Unique Tax Season
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended April 30.
“We are raising our total company revenue, operating income, and earnings per share guidance for the fiscal year, demonstrating the strength and resiliency of our platform and portfolio in uncertain times,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “The benefits of our global financial technology platform are more mission-critical than ever to our customers.”
Financial Highlights
For the third quarter, Intuit:
- Grew total revenue to $6.0 billion, up 7 percent.
- Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue to $2.0 billion, up 21 percent; grew Online Ecosystem revenue to $1.5 billion, up 23 percent.
- Increased Consumer Group revenue to $3.3 billion, up 3 percent.
- Reported Credit Karma revenue of $410 million, down 12 percent.
- Reported ProTax Group revenue of $246 million, down 5 percent.
Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.
Snapshot of Third-quarter Results
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Change
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
$6,018
|
$5,632
|
7%
|
$6,018
|
$5,632
|
7%
|
Operating Income
|
$2,778
|
$2,395
|
16%
|
$3,358
|
$2,904
|
16%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$7.38
|
$6.28
|
18%
|
$8.92
|
$7.65
|
17%
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
Business Segment Results
Consumer Group
Third quarter Consumer Group revenue growth reflects Intuit’s expectations for the full fiscal year, including:
- A decline in total IRS returns of 2 percent, and a decline in DIY category share of nearly three quarters of a point. The company believes this was driven by taxpayers who filed in order to receive pandemic-era stimulus and tax credits during the past several years but did not file taxes this season.
- For the same reasons as above, TurboTax share of total IRS returns to decline approximately 80 basis points, total TurboTax units to decline 5 percent, and TurboTax Online paying units to decline 1 percent.
- Average revenue per return to increase approximately 12 percent, as the company expects TurboTax Live revenue to grow approximately 19 percent and TurboTax Live customers to grow approximately 13 percent.
Unless otherwise noted above, all growth rates refer to Intuit’s expectations for the tax filing season through July 31, 2023 compared to the prior season through July 31, 2022.
Intuit plans to provide a TurboTax federal tax unit comparison in its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release.
Small Business and Self-Employed Group
- QuickBooks Online Accounting revenue grew 25 percent in the quarter, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices, and mix-shift.
- Online Services revenue grew 21 percent, driven by growth in Mailchimp, QuickBooks Online payroll, and QuickBooks Online payments.
- Total international online revenue grew 12 percent on a constant currency basis.
Credit Karma
- The decline in Credit Karma revenue in the quarter was driven by headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto loans and auto insurance, partially offset by growth in Credit Karma Money and credit cards.
Capital Allocation Summary
In the third quarter the company:
- Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $4.3 billion and $6.6 billion in debt as of April 30, 2023.
- Repurchased $483 million of shares, with $2.0 billion remaining on the company’s share repurchase authorization.
- Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable July 18, 2023. This represents a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Forward-looking Guidance
Intuit raised total company guidance for the full fiscal year 2023. The company expects:
- Revenue of $14.279 billion to $14.317 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 10 to 12 percent.
- GAAP operating income of $3.071 billion to $3.091 billion, growth of approximately 19 to 20 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 9 to 13 percent.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $5.441 billion to $5.461 billion, growth of approximately 21 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 17 to 19 percent.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.78 to $7.83, growth of approximately 7 to 8 percent, up from previous guidance for a decline of approximately 5 to 1 percent.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $14.20 to $14.25, growth of approximately 20 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 15 to 17 percent.
The company also updated full fiscal year 2023 segment revenue guidance:
- Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 24 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 19 to 20 percent.
- Consumer Group: growth of 5 to 6 percent, down from previous guidance for growth of 9 to 10 percent.
- ProTax Group: growth of 2 to 3 percent, down from previous guidance for growth of 3 percent.
- Credit Karma: a decline of 11 percent, updated from previous guidance of a decline of 15 to 10 percent.
Intuit announced guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ends July 31. The company expects:
- Revenue to grow approximately 9 to 10 percent.
- GAAP loss per share of $0.34 to $0.29.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.43 to $1.48.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit’s website.
Cautions About Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: the size, components and our share of the tax preparation software space; the timing of when individuals will file their tax returns; forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business, segments and products; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2023; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; customer growth and average revenue per return; Intuit’s corporate tax rate; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; and the impact of acquisitions and other strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments, conditions or events like inflationary pressure, the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons regarding this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our ESG and DEI practices; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the integration of Credit Karma and Mailchimp; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; legal proceedings in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings.
More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2022 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.
|
TABLE A
|
INTUIT INC.
|
GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
Net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
$
|
583
|
|
|
$
|
554
|
|
|
$
|
1,617
|
|
|
$
|
1,476
|
|
Service and other
|
|
5,435
|
|
|
|
5,078
|
|
|
|
10,039
|
|
|
|
8,836
|
|
Total net revenue
|
|
6,018
|
|
|
|
5,632
|
|
|
|
11,656
|
|
|
|
10,312
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenue
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Cost of service and other revenue
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
2,253
|
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
|
|
2,922
|
|
|
|
2,719
|
|
Research and development
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
1,720
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
Total costs and expenses [A]
|
|
3,240
|
|
|
|
3,237
|
|
|
|
8,532
|
|
|
|
7,666
|
|
Operating income
|
|
2,778
|
|
|
|
2,395
|
|
|
|
3,124
|
|
|
|
2,646
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Interest and other income (loss), net
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2,734
|
|
|
|
2,373
|
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
|
|
2,641
|
|
Income tax provision [B]
|
|
647
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,087
|
|
|
$
|
1,794
|
|
|
$
|
2,295
|
|
|
$
|
2,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
$
|
7.44
|
|
|
$
|
6.35
|
|
|
$
|
8.17
|
|
|
$
|
7.60
|
|
Shares used in basic per share calculations
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
7.38
|
|
|
$
|
6.28
|
|
|
$
|
8.11
|
|
|
$
|
7.48
|
|
Shares used in diluted per share calculations
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
See accompanying Notes.
|
INTUIT INC.
|
NOTES TO TABLE A
|
[A]
|
The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
114
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
$
|
291
|
|
$
|
105
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
Research and development
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
$
|
419
|
|
|
$
|
346
|
|
|
$
|
1,264
|
|
|
$
|
962
|
|
[B]
|
We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period.
|
For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $17 million and $15 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes. For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $26 million and $135 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes.
|
Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023 were approximately 24% and 23% respectively. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits, including those mentioned above, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.
|
Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 were approximately 24% and 20%, respectively. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits, including those mentioned above, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 26%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.
|
In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.
|
TABLE B1
|
INTUIT INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2023
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Year to Date
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
$
|
270
|
|
|
$
|
2,778
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
3,124
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
422
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
662
|
|
|
$
|
856
|
|
|
$
|
3,358
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
$
|
168
|
|
|
$
|
2,087
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,295
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
422
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [A]
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(442
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
470
|
|
|
$
|
620
|
|
|
$
|
2,523
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
3,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
7.38
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
8.11
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4.46
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [A]
|
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1.56
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.66
|
|
|
$
|
2.20
|
|
|
$
|
8.92
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
12.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
[A]
|
As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and period specific GAAP items related to share-based compensation tax effects.
|See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
|
TABLE B2
|
INTUIT INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2022
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Full Year
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
195
|
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
|
$
|
2,395
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,571
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
555
|
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
$
|
2,904
|
|
|
$
|
433
|
|
|
$
|
4,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
228
|
|
|
$
|
100
|
|
|
$
|
1,794
|
|
|
$
|
(56
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,066
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
(210
|
)
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
|
(585
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
423
|
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
|
$
|
2,185
|
|
|
$
|
311
|
|
|
$
|
3,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
6.28
|
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
7.28
|
|
Amortization of acquired technology
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
1.46
|
|
Professional fees for business combinations
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
4.61
|
|
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
|
(0.73
|
)
|
|
|
(0.39
|
)
|
|
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
|
(2.06
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
|
$
|
7.65
|
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
$
|
11.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
[A]
|
During the three months ended October 31, 2021, we recognized $39 million of net gains on other long-term investments.
|
[B]
|
As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.
|See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
|
TABLE C
|
INTUIT INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
July 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
3,745
|
|
$
|
2,796
|
Investments
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
717
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
Notes receivable
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
509
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
574
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers
|
|
6,261
|
|
|
|
4,616
|
|
Funds receivable and amounts held for customers
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
6,649
|
|
|
|
5,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
13,778
|
|
|
|
13,736
|
|
Acquired intangible assets, net
|
|
6,580
|
|
|
|
7,061
|
|
Long-term deferred income tax assets
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Other assets
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
28,921
|
|
|
$
|
27,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
501
|
|
|
$
|
499
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
921
|
|
|
|
737
|
|
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
|
|
625
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
829
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
571
|
|
Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers
|
|
4,027
|
|
|
|
3,199
|
|
Funds payable and amounts due to customers
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
4,415
|
|
|
|
3,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
6,109
|
|
|
|
6,415
|
|
Long-term deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
619
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
Other long-term obligations
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
11,329
|
|
|
|
11,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
17,592
|
|
|
|
16,441
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
28,921
|
|
|
$
|
27,734
|
|
TABLE D
|
INTUIT INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,295
|
|
|
$
|
2,122
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
Non-cash operating lease cost
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
962
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(389
|
)
|
|
|
106
|
|
Other
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Total adjustments
|
|
1,602
|
|
|
|
1,647
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(269
|
)
|
|
|
(323
|
)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
(392
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
250
|
|
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
(219
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
4,204
|
|
|
|
3,550
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of corporate and customer fund investments
|
|
(566
|
)
|
|
|
(583
|
)
|
Sales of corporate and customer fund investments
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
1,448
|
|
Maturities of corporate and customer fund investments
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
(168
|
)
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(5,682
|
)
|
Originations and purchases of loans
|
|
(1,600
|
)
|
|
|
(613
|
)
|
Principal repayments of loans
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
Other
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(549
|
)
|
|
|
(5,110
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,700
|
|
Repayment of debt
|
|
(509
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings under secured revolving credit facilities
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Repayments on borrowings under secured revolving credit facilities
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
|
(465
|
)
|
Cash paid for purchases of treasury stock
|
|
(1,495
|
)
|
|
|
(1,337
|
)
|
Dividends and dividend rights paid
|
|
(667
|
)
|
|
|
(580
|
)
|
Net change in funds receivable and funds payable and amounts due to customers
|
|
(196
|
)
|
|
|
82
|
|
Other
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(2,904
|
)
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
|
|
753
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
2,997
|
|
|
|
2,819
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
3,750
|
|
|
$
|
3,870
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total amounts reported on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
3,745
|
|
|
$
|
3,531
|
|
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds receivable and amounts held for customers
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
3,750
|
|
|
$
|
3,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Issuance of common stock in a business combination
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
6,316
|
