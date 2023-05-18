KBRA Releases Research – Recurring Revenue Loan Metrics Dashboard: May 2023 Update

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research that tracks several reported metrics within recurring revenue loan (RRL) securitizations. The report is an update to our February analysis.

In the report, KBRA continues to track several key metrics sourced from quarterly collateral loan tapes provided by the issuers of KBRA-rated RRL securitizations, in dashboard form. Changes in such metrics can provide an indication of the general health and credit quality of the portfolios. The February analysis used collateral tapes dated through December 2022, and this update uses reports dated through March 2023. Overall, the transaction collateral has continued to perform, as recurring revenue, cash, and liquidity figures have shown improvement since the last report. However, debt-to-ARR and loan-to-value (LTV) metrics are up modestly.

Key Takeaways

On an aggregate basis, annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the borrowers in the dashboard has grown approximately 3.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 37% year-over-year (YoY), which is relatively consistent with the last report. The debt-to-ARR ratio is up approximately 6% both QoQ and YoY.

Balance sheet cash is up approximately 3.8% QoQ and 36% YoY. At current interest rate levels, cash will be an important source of liquidity for recurring revenue borrowers.

Liquidity cushion, which measures cash and capacity under undrawn revolvers, is up approximately 80% both QoQ and YoY. The increase is primarily driven by two individual obligors that have reported large liquidity covenants for the first time in this reporting cycle. Absent these two names, liquidity cushion would have trended flat QoQ and slightly higher (+3%) on YoY basis.

The average LTV ratio is up approximately 0.6% QoQ and 2.2% YoY.

The weighted-average life of the loans remains generally flat at approximately four years.

The all-in rate for the loans in the dashboard is now approximately 10.9%, up 0.6% QoQ and 3.6% YoY. Interest payment-in-kind (PIK) has trended upward, albeit mildly. Approximately one-third of the RRLs in the dashboard currently report a PIK balance, which is flat QoQ. There are currently no reported delinquencies or defaults.

