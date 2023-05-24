KW Cares Marks 20 Years of Generous Support to Keller Williams Agents and Families

Since 2003, more than $60 million has been awarded across more than 6,200 grants

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#charity—Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, celebrates the 20th anniversary of KW Cares, a 501(c)(3) public charity created to support KW associates and their families.

From Jan. 1 to May 15, 2023, KW Cares has awarded 121 grants, totaling $1.5 million, up 47 percent over the same period of 2022.

“We’re extremely honored to celebrate 20 years of our KW family helping each other,” said Alexia Rodriguez, CEO, KW Cares. “You don’t see this level of generosity in other companies—it’s remarkable to witness the sustained impact we’ve had.”

In 2022, KW Cares awarded $6.4 million in grants and disaster relief, up 12.3 percent over the previous year. Since 2003, KW Cares has provided over $60.0 million in assistance through more than 6,200 grants to KW agents and families.

KW Cares provides grants and physical resources to assist agents and their families with out-of-pocket expenses for life-altering events, emergencies and national disasters. KW Cares is funded through KW associates who donate a portion of their real estate commissions.

For disaster response, KW Cares has trucks, trailers and pre-stocked warehouses with supplies. The Austin, Texas-based KW Cares call center assists KW agents and families impacted by disasters.

Last year KW Cares awarded $3.6 million exclusively to KW agents and families affected by Hurricane Ian, which devastated Florida before making final landfall in South Carolina two days later.

“To continue to have the impact we do takes robust donations, and we’d like to thank everyone who gives across our KW ecosystem,” said Rodriquez. “We could not do this without their commitment to our mission.”

Industry Recognition

In 2022, KW Cares received the Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition awarded to charitable organizations that present a multi-year strategic plan and a financial report showing the consistent achievement of outlined goals, from Candid, a nonprofit research group.

Within the last year, KW Cares also received the Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, the world’s largest nonprofit evaluator. KW Cares received the highest rating for Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, and Leadership & Adaptability, scoring 100 out of 100 in those categories.

“We exceed best practices and industry standards and are committed to financial and operational transparency,” said Rodriguez. “Out of all U.S.-based nonprofits, fewer than 1 percent achieve these certifications.”

For more information on KW Cares, visit the 2022 Annual Report.

About KW Cares

KW Cares is a 501(c)(3) public charity created to support KW associates and their families with hardship as a result of a sudden emergency. Hardship is defined as a difficult circumstance that a person or family cannot handle without outside help.

The charity is the heart of Keller Williams’ culture in action—finding and serving the higher purpose of business through charitable giving in the market centers and communities where Keller Williams’ associates live and work.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 189,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

