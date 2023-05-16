Mitsubishi Power to Supply Technology to Brazil’s Largest Peaking Power Plant in Support of Country’s Energy Transition

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new consortium, formed by Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. and engineering company CONSAG, has signed an agreement with Portocem Geração de Energia S.A. for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the Portocem Thermoelectric Power Plant (UTE Portocem) in Brazil. The start of the project’s construction was marked with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 5th, 2023.





Portocem Geração de Energia S.A. was the biggest winner of the first Power Capacity Reserve Auction in Brazil, held in December 2021, to contract power for the National Interconnected System (SIN).

Per the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will supply four M501JAC enhanced air-cooled gas turbines while CONSAG will be responsible for supplying the balance of plant (BoP), utilities, civil works, assembly, and commissioning of the plant as well as the implementation of transmission lines and substations supplying the BoP.

The four state-of-the-art M501JAC gas turbines will operate in simple cycle at UTE Portocem providing much needed generation capacity in Brazil.

UTE Portocem represents Mitsubishi Power’s third advanced class gas turbine project in Brazil over the past six years, establishing a strong track record of success in the country.

UTE Portocem will be one of the largest power plants ever built in Latin America and will boast 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity. The project is designed to provide reliable energy to the national grid in Brazil, supplying much-needed additional capacity to back the existing reliance on intermittent energy coming from renewable sources. UTE Portocem will be constructed in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, located in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza.

“The UTE Portocem power plant is a historic project for Brazil, allowing for an efficient energy transition and ensuring the reliability of the national electrical system. We are proud to participate in this project and also to maintain market leadership in this segment,” said Eric Shigetomi, Vice President of Sales for South America at Mitsubishi Power Americas.

“We are happy with this partnership. Portocem has selected state-of-the-art technology by choosing Mitsubishi Power and a construction company with extensive experience in building this type of project – CONSAG,” said Ronan Dias, CEO of Portocem. “Together, they will help us transform the region into an important natural gas hub in Latin America, attracting several other sustainable investments.”

“The construction of the Portocem Thermoelectric Power Plant in partnership with Portocem and Mitsubishi Power is an important milestone in the history of CONSAG, reinforcing the Group’s position as a major player in the energy and infrastructure sector in Brazil and worldwide. We appreciate the trust and wish much success in the implementation and operation of this venture,” adds Daniel Breanza, Business Director at CONSAG.

A 6 km transmission line will connect the plant to the National Interconnected System (SIN), through the Pecém 2 substation. A Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) will be chartered by Portocem and permanently moored within the basin of the Port of Pecém. The development is being designed to have power generation capacity readily available to dispatch at times when the electrical system needs extra reinforcement to meet demand peaks, according to dispatch decisions by the National System Operator (ONS).

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,500 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power's power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense.

