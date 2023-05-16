Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _May 15, 2023
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _May 15, 2023.
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C – ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
|
Total of net (2) voting rights
|November 30, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 514 528
|32 512 028
|December 31, 2022
|31 018 553
|32 514 825
|32 512 325
|January 31, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 514 771
|32 512 271
|February 28, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 516 875
|32 514 375
|March 31, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 521 652
|32 519 152
|April 30, 2023
|31 018 553
|32 521 642
|32 519 142
|May 15, 2023
|34 120 298
|35 623 387
|35 620 887
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
