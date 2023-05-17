Planet DDS Announces Early Success of AI for Dental Imaging

Numerous Clients, Including Willis & Associates Family Dentistry, Quickly Embracing New Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Planet DDS, the leader in cloud-based software solutions for dental practices, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of new AI capability within its Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging Solution at over 200 dental office locations, including organizations with more than 60 locations. This breakthrough innovation is made possible through its partnership with Overjet, the leading dental AI solution provider, bringing AI-analyzed images chairside for dental practices. One fast-growing dental group, Willis & Associates Family Dentistry, is leading the adoption of this new technology.

As a group with 14 locations and growing, Founder and CEO Dr. James Willis recognized the need for an innovative solution to streamline their imaging processes and improve patient care. They implemented Apteryx XVWeb with AI and saw immediate results with patients and staff.

“The AI capability is a game changer. We use it to show cavities and bone loss as we walk our patients through it. Patients love it because it’s an objective look at their X-rays, so it’s increasing case acceptance for our group,” shared Dr. Willis. “It also helps doctors diagnose consistently. I absolutely love it and so does our team.”

Using Apteryx XVWeb with AI, Dr. Willis and his team have been able to provide more transparency and consistency to their patients as they review X-rays and discuss treatment plans. The AI capability, which is also compatible with Denticon practice management solution, offers easy access to the AI-analyzed X-rays within the viewer, proving to be a powerful tool for patient education. Additionally, the cloud-based solution has enabled clinicians at Willis & Associates to securely access and analyze patient data from any location, improving imaging workflows across locations.

“At Planet DDS, our mission is to deliver the latest advancements in dental technology to improve patient care and help dental practices thrive,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “We’re thrilled to hear that our valued clients like Willis & Associates and many others are already seeing benefits and return on their technology investments as they improve patient outcomes.”

To learn how Apteryx XVWeb with AI can increase transparency, case acceptance, and consistency for your organization, contact us today.

