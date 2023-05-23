PLN to Cooperate with CCCC, an EPC Company, Focusing on Development of Renewable Energy

BEIJING, May 23, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – PT PLN (Persero) has signed a business agreement with China Communications Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC)(HKEX:1800), an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) company, for the development of renewable energy (RE) in Indonesia. The agreement was signed during PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo’s business visit to China on May 21st.

President Director of PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo (middle) posed after signing a business agreement

with Chinese Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) company, China Communications

Construction Co., Ltd (CCCC) for the development of renewable energy (RE) in Indonesia.

Darmawan Prasodjo explained that his company is currently developing renewable energy power plants, including hydroelectric power plants, solar power plants, wind turbines and pumped storage power plants, in Indonesia. The agreement is a significant step forward for Indonesia’s RE sector, as it will provide access to the latest technologies and expertise from CCCC.

As the largest construction company in China, CCCC is expected to accelerate the energy transition process from fossil energy to renewable energy in order to achieve the net zero emission (NZE) target by 2060. “The cooperation that has been built between PLN and CCCC is expected to accelerate the construction of renewable energy power plants. Thus, Indonesia will further accelerate the energy transition process,” Darmawan said.

In addition to the official cooperation, Darmawan added, with a myriad of experiences owned by CCCC, PLN can absorb knowledge from the company to discuss and collaborate in the development of RE infrastructure, Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and terminals for gasification.

CCCC itself is a company that has been involved in many major projects in China and abroad. Some of its biggest projects including the construction of the Hangzhou Bay bridge, the world’s largest port located in Shanghai, as well as the construction of the Three Gorges Dam in China.

“This cooperation agreement can increase investor confidence. through solid cooperation between PLN and CCCC is also expected to strengthen economic relations between China and Indonesia,” stated Darmawan.

About PLN

PT PLN (Persero) is a state-owned electricity company that continues to be committed and innovative in carrying out a mission to illuminate and move the nation. With a vision to become the leading electricity company in Southeast Asia, PLN is moving towards becoming the number one choice for energy solutions. PLN is committed to transformation with aspirations of being Green, Lean, Innovative, and Customer Focused to provide electricity for a better life. PLN can be contacted through the PLN Mobile application available on PlayStore or AppStore. https://web.pln.co.id/

Contact:

Gregorius Adi Trianto

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, PLN

Tel. +62 21 7261122

PT. Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) [IDX: PLN]

China Communications Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC) [HKEX:1800]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com