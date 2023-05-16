Pushpay Announces Everygift™, Suite of Product Features that Enable Churches to Grow Generosity

Streamlined tools and new partnership with Engiven expands giving options and provides a seamless transaction experience for churchgoers

REDMOND, Wash., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, announces two innovative offerings to expand its leadership in church giving. Today the Company introduces EverygiftTM—a proprietary system of automated features to help churches reduce failed payments, increase payment reliability, and grow generosity—in addition to a new partnership with Engiven, the leading cryptocurrency donation platform.

Since its inception, Pushpay has pioneered online giving technology to enable generosity for churches, catering to donation methods of technologically savvy churchgoers. EverygiftTM was developed out of Pushpay’s desire to not let anything come between the Church and its donors’ desire to give. Technology like Pushpay’s exclusive and patented Assured® Payments technology helps ensure that every gift is ultimately captured and processed accurately—even if there is a problem with a third party’s financial services infrastructure. Pushpay’s internal research indicates that the combined features behind Everygift contributed to more than $213.5 million in additional impact for church donations in 2022 alone.

The new Everygift suite combines new and existing features to deliver confidence that attempted gifts are received reliably and accurately, honors donors’ intent to have a greater impact, and helps ensure that no desired gift is lost or forgotten. Recently added features include Failed Payment Recovery and Pledge with Recurring. To further grow donations, the Everygift suite also uses machine learning within its patent-pending Recurring Suggestions technology, which helps identify patterns and suggests personalized recurring gift pledges that have been shown to increase overall giving.

“Acts of generosity, and initiating a financial gift in particular, can be incredibly personal and ceremonial gestures that hold deep meaning for donors,” said Pushpay CEO, Molly Matthews. “We understand the importance generosity plays in aiding the Church to further its mission, and are excited to introduce Everygift to further demonstrate our commitment to delivering industry-leading reliability and security for churches and their community.”

In addition to Everygift, Pushpay also announces a new partnership with Engiven to provide organizations another way for giving with cryptocurrency options . Pushpay customers can now receive a free cryptocurrency account to accept and manage their crypto donations, which will be automatically exchanged for U.S. Dollars and provided for deposit into their local bank account without adding additional costs or complications to administrative processes.

“Engiven is committed to providing the local church with technologies that improve their growth and missional impact through generosity,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven, James Lawrence. “Our partnership with Pushpay takes our commitment to a new level through the introduction of our leading crypto giving solution to thousands of their ministry customers. We’re incredibly excited to work alongside the talented and dedicated team at Pushpay.”

For more information about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .

About Engiven

Engiven is a leading provider of complex giving solutions to public charities, faith-based organizations, universities, financial institutions, and giving platforms. The Engiven donation platform and developer tools enable highly secure and automated cryptocurrency and stock giving methodologies which help organizations maximize their giving opportunities. Engiven has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification and serves clients in the US and abroad. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com .