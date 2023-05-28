Reyna Law Firm Launches Uninsured Driver Accident Claim Service in Houston

Reyna Law Firm has announced new services geared toward victims of car accidents involving uninsured drivers in and around Houston, Texas.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2023) – Amidst an increase in the number of uninsured drivers on Texas state roads in recent years – with figures from the Houston Chronicle suggesting that as of four years ago, Houston was home to the highest rate of such motorists in the entire nation, Reyna Law Firm has therefore brought forward its new insurance claim assistance services.

Specifically, a lack of appropriate insurance coverage among drivers involved in crashes can significantly exacerbate the fallout of accidents, explains JR Reyna, Reyna Law Firm’s founder and lead attorney. Spanning representation and legal counsel for accident victims, Reyna Law Firm’s new services are designed to assist victims to recover damages from uninsured drivers.

“Being involved in an auto accident can be a traumatic experience, especially when the other driver doesn’t have insurance coverage,” said JR Reyna, Reyna Law Firm’s founder and lead attorney. “We are here to help those who have been injured in these types of accidents.”

This includes cases where clients are seeking reimbursement for property damage, personal injury, or both. Its attorneys point to the ongoing need for car crash victims to make up for lost wages or pay outstanding medical bills – situations the firm has encountered with its past clientele.

As part of the new services, Reyna Law Firm is now able to advise potential clients regarding their eligibility for reimbursement in several contexts. “Drivers who carry full comprehensive insurance coverage, including UM/UIM coverage, can protect themselves and their property in the event of an accident,” says JR Reyna. “UM/UIM coverage can also provide additional protection in the event of a hit-and-run accident or an accident caused by a driver with insufficient insurance coverage.”

Once insurance status is established and evidence is gathered where possible, Reyna Law Firm will represent clients through the injury claims process. Likewise, the firm represents uninsured drivers who may be able to pursue claims where the at-fault motorist was driving while impaired.

Beginning with consultations at its Houston offices, Reyna Law Firm now has an enhanced overall capacity to help car accident victims weigh up the viability of their potential case. The firm offers online and over-the-phone appointment booking options for in-person case reviews in line with its new services.

