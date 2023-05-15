RS BioTherapeutics Joins BioNTX Bioscience and Healthcare Innovation Trade Organization

CUMBERLAND, Md., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life changing medicines, is pleased to announce that is has joined BioNTX, the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. BioNTX is also an affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Washington, D.C.

As a member of BioNTX, RS BioTherapeutics will benefit from BioNTX’s various resources and benefits including legislative advocacy; networking, education and business collaboration opportunities; business services discounts through a purchasing consortium; and access to the organization’s talent network for recruiting.

Commenting on joining BioNTX, Dean Hart, CEO of RS BioTherapeutics said, “We are thrilled to join BioNTX’s strong bioscience and healthcare innovation community. Their extensive network and resources will help us recruit top talent and accelerate our research and development efforts as we work to bring novel therapies to patients in need.”

Kathleen Otto, CEO of BioNTX added, “We are excited to welcome RS BioTherapeutics to BioNTX. Their mission to develop innovative therapeutics complements the goals of our members who are actively working to advance the field of biotechnology and improve patient outcomes.”

About RS BioTherapeutics

RS BioTherapeutics’ mission is to harness the therapeutic power of cannabinoids in the research, development, and commercialization of life-changing medicines. RS BioTherapeutics’ first investigational compound (RSBT-001) is a patent-pending, semi-synthetic cannabidiolic acid complex in development as an alternative to corticosteroids in addressing exacerbation and preventing progression of both acute and chronic pulmonary inflammation related to respiratory diseases including COPD, SARS-COV-2, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Bronchitis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. RS BioTherapeutics is targeting an IND filing for RSBT-001 in early 2025.

