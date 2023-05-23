Save the date: Rejuvenation Startup Summit 2024: May 10-11 in Berlin

BERLIN, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Forever Healthy Foundation is pleased to announce the second edition of the Rejuvenation Startup Summit, following the inaugural Rejuvenation Startup Summit in 2022 with more than 400 participants from over 30 countries. It will take place on 10-11 May 2024 in Berlin.

The Rejuvenation Startup Summit is the world’s largest in-person gathering of longevity startups. It brings together startups, members of the longevity venture capital / investor ecosystem, and researchers interested in starting or joining a startup – all with the goal of accelerating the development of the rejuvenation biotech industry.

Rejuvenation/Longevity biotech is a new, emerging field of medicine. It aims to prevent and reverse the diseases of aging by addressing their common root cause, the aging process itself. Rejuvenation therapies aim to reverse or repair age-related cellular changes such as molecular waste, calcification, tissue stiffening, loss of stem cell function, genetic alterations, and impaired energy production.

Startups can connect with longevity investors, present their approach and generate interest in their work. Investors will be able to meet and engage with the most promising rejuvenation startups worldwide. Researchers with the startup itch can learn how to successfully break out of the lab and start or join a rejuvenation startup.

In addition to an exciting line-up of keynotes, presentations, and panels, the Summit will feature an all-day startup forum for easy networking.

Beginning at noon on Friday and ending with a big party on Saturday night, there will be ample opportunity to connect, learn and network with key players in the field.

The Rejuvenation Startup Summit is not only open to startups, investors, and translational scientists – all interested members of the longevity industry, scientists from related fields, aspiring students, and the general media are also welcome.

Learn more at: https://forever-healthy.org/summit

About Forever Healthy

The Forever Healthy Foundation is Michael Greve’s humanitarian initiative with the mission to accelerate the transition to a world without age-related diseases.

Activities of the foundation include hosting the annual Rejuvenation Startup Summit, funding translational research on the root causes of aging, and providing evidence-based evaluations of current rejuvenation therapies.

Greve’s venture capital firm Kizoo, which directly supports the creation, mentoring and financing of rejuvenation biotech startups, is also part of the initiative. Investments include Cellvie, Cyclarity, Revel, Elastrin, LIfT, and MoglingBio.

Learn more at: https://forever-healthy.org

Media Contact for Forever Healthy

Frank Schueler, Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]