SENISCA shortlisted for 2022/2023 Nature Spinoff prize

Exeter, UK – 25 May 2023: SENISCA, a UK biotechnology company developing RNA based therapeutics to reverse cellular senescence and target the diseases of ageing, today announces that it has been shortlisted for the 2022/2023 Nature Spinoff Prize.

The Nature Spinoff Prize is awarded yearly by Nature, the world’s leading multidisciplinary science journal, to early-stage university spinoff companies from around the world founded on research in life sciences or physical sciences. The prize aims to give better visibility to companies translating original, high-quality scientific research into products and services that make a positive impact on society.

SENISCA, a spinout from the University of Exeter, is one of only 12 companies worldwide to be shortlisted and is the only UK company to have made the list. A special report published by Nature to accompany SENISCA’s nomination can be accessed here.

Built on 15 years of pioneering research, SENISCA’s proprietary technology is harnessing RNA biology to rejuvenate aged ‘senescent’ cells. Senescent cells behave differently to young, healthy cells in several ways, such as ceasing growth or secreting pro-inflammatory chemicals. Senescent cells, with a pro-inflammatory profile and disrupted function, are emerging as causal factors for multiple age-related diseases.

Professor Lorna Harries, SENISCA’s Chief Scientific Officer said: “Being shortlisted for the Nature Spinoff Prize is an incredible achievement for everyone at SENISCA. Our inclusion in this prestigious list recognises the significant potential of our technology to develop new and better treatments for diseases of ageing and make a difference in the lives of patients around the world.”

Kirsty Semple, SENISCA’s CEO said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted for the Spinoff Prize, which recognizes the quality and impact of our research as well as the commercial potential of our technology platform. We look forward to making continued progress towards our goal of becoming the world-leader in the development and use of senotherapeutic oligonucleotides to treat complex disease.”

About SENISCA

SENISCA is an RNA therapeutics biotech spinout from the University of Exeter, founded in 2020.

SENISCA is focused on modulating RNA biology to treat age-related disease. Underpinned by more than 15 years of world-leading research, SENISCA has identified an officially recognized, novel and druggable component of the cellular ageing (senescence) response, which can be specifically targeted in the context of multiple pharmacological and skin health indications.

The Company is developing a portfolio of proprietary senotherapeutics, including oligonucleotides and small molecules, that target cell senescence for cellular rejuvenation in the treatment of age-related disease. SENISCA’s senotherapeutics specifically target the novel cellular pathway which causes cell rejuvenation and positively impacts markers of disease modification in patient-derived models. In line with the rapid evolution of the company, R & D activities are focused on IND data generation.

The Company’s platform technology has broad applicability for multiple age-related diseases including those of the eye, lung, joint and brain. Many such diseases currently have no cure and existing treatments are only palliative, with varying success rates. These diseases are driven by senescence, are amenable to a local route of administration, and have high unmet clinical need. Targeting these specific diseases will streamline progress towards the clinic by avoiding potential pitfalls of systemic delivery.

SENISCA's novel senotherapeutics will be mined and commercialized through partnership or co-development models that will sit alongside internal programmes.