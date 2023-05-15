TC Transcontinental launches raddar, the reinvented flyer

raddar™ raddar™, the reinvented flyer

Logo raddar ENG A new logo, with vibrant and timeless colours

MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) today unveiled raddar™, a new brand identity for flyers in Montreal, and raddar.ca, its digital platform. In a slim leaflet, raddar™ combines flyers from various retailers, reducing the volume of paper used by nearly 60%, while plastic is eliminated entirely through distribution by Canada Post as of today.

“We are delighted to launch our new solution for Montreal with such a fresh and original brand image,” said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Premedia, Distribution and In-Store Marketing at TC Transcontinental Printing. With inflation, flyers are an important tool to help households save money and to maintain healthy price competition, to everyone’s benefit. We are proud of this landmark innovation in the history of flyers and the significant environmental gain it represents.

raddar™, a meaningful and simple name, provides an accurate description of this new product. The primary role of a radar is to detect. By grouping the flyers of several retailers, raddar™ allows consumers to detect the most attractive offers, the most ingenious tips and the most remarkable finds.

raddar™‘s logo recalls the traditional icon associated with radar, but also the fingerprint, which highlights the personalization of the offers while nodding to the new digital platform. Vibrant and timeless colours ensure that the product is eye-catching and easily recognisable in consumers’ mailboxes.

This new identity is the result of a collaboration with creative agency Rethink. “TC Transcontinental’s vision of the future of pre-shopping has been completely revisited and we wanted a radical change of direction with this new name and visual identity. The name and design of raddar™ are meaningful and fulfill this mission at a hundred miles an hour,” says Karine Doucet, Associate Creative Director at Rethink.

raddar™ has been designed to meet the evolving needs and expectations of retailers and consumers, the majority of whom rely on paper flyers to plan their store visits and online purchases. The result of an eco-design approach, raddar™ is 100% recyclable and contributes to the circular economy of paper.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer in Canada. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental’s mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental’s commi™ent to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$3.0 billion during the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc.

For further information, please contact

Media

Rosiane Tessier

Public Affairs and Marketing Communications Advisor

TC Transcontinental

450-271-8513

[email protected]

Financial community

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

514-954-3574

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d56dc8ff-a446-4a48-9a27-3e39f934e07d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b41c64ba-229d-403d-b804-91c69adb3a2c