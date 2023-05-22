Textron Aviation Unveils Newest Addition to Bestselling Business Jet Family: Cessna Citation Ascend

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation announced today the newest Cessna Citation business jet in the legendary 560XL series — the Cessna Citation Ascend. Unveiled on the eve of this week’s European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE), the Citation Ascend is designed to bring an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and a more luxurious cabin to the midsize business jet market. Attendees will enjoy access to a new Citation Ascend mock up debuting during the show. Currently under development, the aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2025.





The Cessna Citation business jet family is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Of the Citation family, there’s none more flown than the Citation 560XL series. With an 560XL aircraft taking off or landing every two minutes somewhere in the world, this aircraft will be part of the most successful business jet family,” said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. “On behalf of our teams, we are proud to announce the latest innovation in the Citation family — the new Cessna Citation Ascend. We asked customers what they wanted in the next evolution of this iconic aircraft, and we believe the Citation Ascend will deliver.”

Whether flying for charter services, personal transportation or corporate flight departments, the Ascend is designed to lead the market in performance and cabin experience.

A jet that means business

The Cessna Citation Ascend will offer state-of-the-art Garmin G5000 avionics featuring the latest software and hardware, including:

Autothrottle technology to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection

Three large, 14-inch ultra high-resolution displays with split-screen capabilities

Standard dual flight management systems

Synthetic vision to render obstacles like mountains or terrain

Cockpit voice and data satellite transceiver to make satellite calls from the cockpit

New Garmin advanced weather detection and avoidance technology

Second Iridium data radio and CPDLC to support customers with more direct routing between North America and Europe (optional)

The Citation Ascend will give operators versatility and flexibility to accomplish any mission, now and in the future. Customers will also enjoy many of the luxuries found in the bestselling Citation Latitude and flagship Citation Longitude. This is made easier with a common Garmin cockpit, an important feature for customers who operate multiple Citations.

The pinnacle of efficiency and productivity

The Citation Ascend will offer Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines designed to deliver better fuel efficiency, increased thrust and longer time-on-wing. The engines use new materials and technology — including a more efficient high-pressure compressor, an enhanced single stage high-pressure turbine module, and an upgraded exhaust mixer. The PW545D engines are also equipped with a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), enabling the new autothrottle technology and ensuring they operate at their maximum efficiency and with reduced pilot workload.

Preliminary performance targets indicate:

A four-passenger range of 1,900 nm at high-speed cruise power (with an estimated maximum range of 2,100 nm)

Cruise at 441 kts

And the ability to climb direct to 45,000 ft

Design improvements on the aircraft deliver the ability to carry a higher combination of payload and fuel load while retaining access to short runways. With four passengers at high-speed cruise power, customers will enjoy trips such as London City, UK, to Athens, Greece; Helsinki, Finland, to Porto, Portugal; or La Mole, France, to Prague, Czech Republic.

“The Cessna Citation Ascend builds upon more than 20 years of the 560XL series success in the market,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “It’s designed to outperform and take our customers further in style.”

The Citation Ascend will include an unattended Honeywell RE100 [XL] Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) with self-management and added bleed leak detection. The unattended operation capability of the APU allows pilots to prepare for every flight efficiently, including heating and cooling the cabin with less fuel and less noise.

The Citation Ascend lets customers do more — making the sky their competitive edge.

Attention to every detail, including the floor

As customers walk up to the Citation Ascend, they will appreciate its sleek design and modern features. The company worked with a Customer Advisory Board of owners, pilots, mechanics and passengers throughout the design process to better understand what they seek in the ultimate aircraft experience.

With a fully customizable interior, customers can select from a range of standard and optional features to best meet their needs. The aircraft will include a flat floor to provide a new level of generous legroom and flexibility for passengers.

“The flat floor is a game changer when it comes to comfort,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “The design gives passengers more room to swivel their seats, stretch their legs and comfortably move around the cabin.”

Textron Aviation designed the Citation Ascend seats based on customer feedback for ultimate comfort, placing passengers in an optimized seated posture. When designing their aircraft interior, customers can even select the level of cushion firmness. The aircraft has a standard seating configuration of nine passengers and will have a maximum seating capacity of 12 passengers.

The main cabin seats will feature an electrically controlled release for swivel and tracking on the seat pedestal. Optional seat quilting, footrests, and electrically controlled lumbar support make relaxing easy while side-facing seats will feature fold-down seat backs to provide additional in-flight accessible storage space.

Finally, for an even more enjoyable experience, customers will be able to wirelessly control the cabin lighting, temperature, window shades and onboard entertainment. They can also select an optional Bongiovi sound system.

New windows and better views

The Citation Ascend will include all-new cabin windows that are nearly 15 percent larger and offer more natural light with translucent and opaque shade settings, wireless shade control, and optional lighted window rings to enhance the cabin’s illumination and mood.

To keep customers connected at all times, the Citation Ascend will include standard GoGo U.S. Avance L3 Max Wi-Fi and optional U.S. Avance L5 Wi-Fi. The aircraft also offers Optional Aviator 300 for Wi-Fi and worldwide calling.

The Citation Ascend will have power at every seat. With 19 standard USB charging ports throughout the aircraft, all crew and passengers will enjoy access to at least one charging port, first-in-class wireless phone charging and three standard universal outlets.

As part of the best customer experience, the aircraft will include an advanced acoustic treatment system to ensure a calm and peaceful flight, as found in the Citation Latitude. With sound levels similar to that of driving a car down the highway, passengers can engage in conversations, work, or relax in an environment free of distractions. Customers will arrive focused, centered, and poised for what’s next in the Citation Ascend.

“The Citation Ascend will offer all the best features of the 560XL series, and elevate the experience for both pilots and passengers,” Tannahill added. “We designed the aircraft based on customer feedback and there’s nothing else like it.”

Attractive service and maintenance intervals

The Citation Ascend is designed to improve upon the 560XL series’ best-in-class maintenance intervals. Textron Aviation expects the aircraft to offer the following for customers enrolled in the company’s PowerAdvantage program:

18-month or 800-hour airframe maintenance intervals

6,000 hours between engine overhauls

3,000 hours hot section inspection

The aircraft also will include more standard equipment to support troubleshooting, such as:

An electronic engine chip detector

Pratt & Whitney’s FAST™ box for full flight data acquisition, storage and transmission

LinxUs and LinxUs Air for in-flight diagnostics transmission

Textron Aviation’s Aircraft Recording System, tracking over 9,000 parameters during operations to support troubleshooting and trend monitoring

Customers will enjoy a trifecta of superior warranties on the engine, paint and interior for elevated peace of mind, including:

Five-year or 3,000-hour engine warranty

Two-year paint and interior warranties

Finally, the aircraft will include design improvements based on two decades of feedback from customers in the field, like a new wingtip for cleaner lines and edges, all LED lighting and a pylon work light over the baggage area for easier loading at night. In addition, a new larger cockpit side window creates a modern ramp appeal.

The Citation Ascend will give customers more of what they need to keep their aircraft operations running smoothly and efficiently.

Built with the world in mind

Like all Cessna and Beechcraft turbine products, the Citation Ascend will be able to run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Customers will have the option to take delivery of their aircraft with SAF and can refuel using SAF wherever available, including at the company’s Wichita Service Center.

The company is committed to conscious manufacturing and features sustainably sourced interior materials in the aircraft. Textron Aviation also utilizes a robust recycling program and industrial wastewater pretreatment plants. According to the company’s energy supplier, Textron Aviation used 100 percent renewable wind electricity to power all of its Kansas-based facilities in 2022.

With more than 1,000 560XLs delivered throughout the past 25 years, fractional owners and charter operators consistently choose the Cessna Citation 560XL series for its unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, ease of operation, range of mission capabilities and favorable operating efficiencies. The company plans to amend the 560XL type certification of the aircraft, so that pilots can transition to the Ascend through a simple approved differences course — making training easier and more cost-effective for customers.

“Our talented team members at Textron Aviation have proven their ability to bring new industry-leading products to the market time and time again,” said O’Bannion. “We look forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations again with the new Cessna Citation Ascend.”

The company is already seeing strong aircraft demand and is taking orders for the Ascend. EBACE attendees can preview the Citation Ascend interior mock-up at Textron Aviation booth T-26 during the show.

For more information and aircraft specifics, visit cessna.com/ascend.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business; and performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors.

